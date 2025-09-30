3 Auto Stocks to Watch as EV and Hybrid Demand Shifts

Surprisingly, several automotive stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2025, which has increased about 13.5% so far this year. However, General Motors Corp. (NYSE: GM) is up 14.5% and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is up 20.45%. Even Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up over 37% in the last three months.

The reason is twofold. In the second quarter (April through June), many consumers accelerated their new vehicle purchases of all types ahead of tariff concerns on imported parts. In the most recent quarter (July through September), consumers of electric vehicles (EVs) were looking to buy before the EV tax incentives ended on Oct. 1.

That leads to some concern that auto sales may disappoint in the fourth quarter, making buying auto stocks a contrarian option. However, the Fed is at what appears to be the beginning of a long-term rate-cutting cycle, which may give consumers end-of-the-year deals that are too good to pass up.

Plus, many automakers are diversifying their portfolios, balancing capital-intensive EV rollouts with profitable gas-powered and hybrid offerings. Here are three names to consider as buy-and-hold sector winners.

General Motors Plans Hybrid Comeback to Bridge EV Adoption

It’s been a strong year for General Motors, both for its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and its EV platform. In fact, the company is now the number two manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States, with sales up 43% in the past quarter, outpacing the industry’s 11%. GM continues to make significant investments in its Ultium EV platform, including software and autonomous driving technology.

But it’s the company’s strategic pivot that’s worth watching. Acknowledging that mass EV adoption will take longer than expected, the company has aggressive plans to reintroduce plug-in hybrid models in 2027, specifically for its Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The company sees this as a way to continue capturing market share in the truck and SUV category, where strong demand still exists.

At $61 as of this writing, GM stock is trading near the consensus analyst forecast and its 52-week high. However, analysts have been raising their price targets, including UBS Group, which raised its target from $56 to $81 on Sept. 24. Plus, trading at under 6x forward earnings, the stock offers an attractive valuation at a time when many stocks are expensive.

Ford Expands Hybrid Lineup While Managing EV Pace

Ford has leaned more aggressively into hybrids than GM, with hybrid versions of its F-150 and Maverick pickup trucks among its fastest-growing models. In fact, Ford expects hybrid sales to surpass EV sales in the U.S. over the next few years as consumers prioritize affordability and range.

This isn’t to say that Ford is exiting the EV space. The company has already invested billions in EV infrastructure, including battery development and connected services. The company has also made significant investments in its Ford Pro division, focusing on commercial electric fleets, which the company believes will be a future source of recurring revenue.

While Ford has slowed its EV production targets to align with real demand, this disciplined approach is helping the company protect margins, which are softening for EVs and will be under more pressure as the tax incentives end.

Another reason that F stock is up more than 20% in 2025 is its made-in-the-USA footprint, which should help the automaker mitigate the impact of tariffs. Combined with strong F-Series sales and a dividend yield above 4%, Ford remains a compelling play on the gradual electrification shift.

Tesla Stays Ahead With Software and Global Expansion

While it’s more than a car company, Tesla remains the best pure play in the EV space. The company is the leader in both volume and margins and has brand strength and pricing flexibility that will provide an advantage as tax incentives go away.

Many investors find Tesla’s vertical integration strategy attractive. This allows the company to control its supply chains and production tightly. Plus, Tesla is expanding into European markets, including building a manufacturing facility in Germany, which adds to its long-term potential.

However, the long-term story with Tesla regarding EVs will be in autonomous driving. The company has software-driven revenue streams that will continue to boost the company’s margins in 2025 and beyond.

TSLA stock is a favorite among traders, which makes it volatile. However, risk-tolerant investors with a long-term view should use that volatility to add to a position on significant dips.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.