3 Auto Chip Stocks Up 60%+ From 2025 Lows: More Gains Ahead?

The last several years have been rough for many semiconductor stocks that focus on the automotive industry. However, recently, several of these names have experienced big upticks in their share prices, recovering from their deep lows in 2025.

The analysis below will detail three of these names, which are now up more than 60% from their lows this year. These names also remain solidly below their 52-week and all-time highs, indicating that further recovery may be possible. All return data is as of the June 16 close.

Onsemi Calls Q2 as the Bottom for Its Auto Demand

First up is Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON). Over the past three years, the stock has decreased by approximately 7% and has dropped 25% over the last 52 weeks. Onsemi reached its lowest point in 2025 in early April, closing at around $32. However, the stock has recovered mightily since then, now up to nearly $54 as of the June 16 close.

This represents a rebound of nearly 69%. Notably, the stock still trades around 32% below its 52-week closing high of almost $79 reached in July 2024. It is also around 50% below its all-time closing high of $108 from August 2023.

Onsemi beat sales estimates in its last earnings report on May 5, but shares still fell over 8% afterward. However, at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference 2025 on June 3, the company provided important information. Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury said the company expects that automotive chip demand will reach a bottom in Q2 2025.

This comes as the company’s chips are in electric vehicles (EVs) that have production and shipments ramping up. He also noted that they have started to see signs of recovery in the industrial market, which is the second-largest for the company. Onsemi believes that demand in the second half of the year will be better than in the first half. These comments helped spark a significant rally, with shares of Onsemi rising over 11% and over 6% on June 3 and June 4, respectively.

indie Semiconductor: Up Over 100% From 2025 Lows, Analysts See +75% to Go

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is another auto chip stock that has been on the move. As of the June 16 close, the stock is trading at $3.41, around 113% higher than its $1.60 closing price in early April. However, it is still down 54% from its 52-week closing high of $7.42 reached in July 2024. In the last three years, indie has dropped nearly 48%, significantly lower than its all-time high of over $15 in 2021.

Like Onsemi, indie did not particularly impress markets with its last earnings release in May. In fact, the company said that tariffs are likely to increase vehicle prices, which could lead to lower vehicle demand. This would be bad news for indie’s business.

However, indie has been rising in the face of this, likely driven by the optimistic commentary of much larger players like Onsemi. MarketBeat tracked price target updates on indie since its May earnings report, all coming in at $6. This implies upside in shares of 76% versus the stock’s June 16 closing price.

STMicroelectronics: Book-to-Bill Ratio Moves Above Parity, a Positive Sign for Demand

Last up is STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM). As of the June 16 close, the stock trades at nearly $30, rebounding around 67% from its 2025 closing low in April. Compared to its 52-week closing high, the stock is still down around 28%. It is also down 45% from its all-time high.

In late April, the company reported moderately better-than-expected results, sending shares up 5% afterward. Still, expectations were low, as the company’s revenue fell over 27% from the prior year.

However, at the BNP Paribas Exane 27th CEO Conference 2025 on June 3, the company said that it believes Q1 will be the bottom of its revenue. Supporting this notion is the fact that in Q1, the company’s book-to-bill ratio in automotive and industrial was “above parity." This means that the company received more orders than it was able to fulfill, indicating that demand is growing. In Q4 2024, the book-to-bill ratio was below parity. This shift in book-to-bill ratio shows that a recovery is likely now taking place.

Overall, evidence suggests that there is a recovery happening in the auto chip market. These stocks have already benefited so far. However, there could be more room to run, considering Wall Street price targets and the fact that these names still remain well below their highs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.