3 Australian Businesses Tap Chainalysis to Monitor Risky Cryptocurrency Activity

Several Australian companies have turned to products from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis in a bid to improve their regulatory compliance and reduce risks for users.

Announced Tuesday, Australian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinjar and Coinspot will utilize Chainalysisâ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor applications to monitor for high-risk activity.

Coinspot CEO Russell Wilson said customer protection from bad actors was a âtop priorityâ and that he supported moves to promote trust and compliance across the crypto industry.

Meanwhile, Australia-based payments provider Assembly Payments will utilize Chainalysis' Kryptos product, a type of industry reference directory, to review profiles of crypto businesses leveraging know-your-customer verification details.

Chainalysis Chief Revenue Officer Jason Bonds said Australia was a âkey componentâ of the firmâs aim to improve global trust and compliance practices in the crypto market.

According to Chainalysis, Australian crypto trading volumes in 2020 have risen significantly to around $1 billion in monthly activity, doubling the previous yearâs monthly recorded volumes.

Chainalysis was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other U.S. government agencies for an investigation into the notorious Twitter hack that used high-profile accounts to promote a well-worn bitcoin scam.

