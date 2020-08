3 Australian Businesses Tap Chainalysis to Monitor Risky Cryptocurrency Activity

Several Australian companies have turned to products from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis in a bid to improve their regulatory compliance and reduce risks for users.

Announced Tuesday, Australian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinjar and Coinspot will utilize Chainalysis’ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor applications to monitor for high-risk activity.

Coinspot CEO Russell Wilson said customer protection from bad actors was a “top priority” and that he supported moves to promote trust and compliance across the crypto industry.

Meanwhile, Australia-based payments provider Assembly Payments will utilize Chainalysis' Kryptos product, a type of industry reference directory, to review profiles of crypto businesses leveraging know-your-customer verification details.

Chainalysis Chief Revenue Officer Jason Bonds said Australia was a “key component” of the firm’s aim to improve global trust and compliance practices in the crypto market.

According to Chainalysis, Australian crypto trading volumes in 2020 have risen significantly to around $1 billion in monthly activity, doubling the previous year’s monthly recorded volumes.

Chainalysis was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other U.S. government agencies for an investigation into the notorious Twitter hack that used high-profile accounts to promote a well-worn bitcoin scam.

