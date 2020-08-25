Cryptocurrencies

3 Australian Businesses Tap Chainalysis to Monitor Risky Cryptocurrency Activity

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(CoinDesk archives)

Several Australian companies have turned to products from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis in a bid to improve their regulatory compliance and reduce risks for users.

  • Announced Tuesday, Australian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinjar and Coinspot will utilize Chainalysisâ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor applications to monitor for high-risk activity.
  • Coinspot CEO Russell Wilson said customer protection from bad actors was a âtop priorityâ and that he supported moves to promote trust and compliance across the crypto industry.
  • Meanwhile, Australia-based payments provider Assembly Payments will utilize Chainalysis' Kryptos product, a type of industry reference directory, to review profiles of crypto businesses leveraging know-your-customer verification details.
  • Chainalysis Chief Revenue Officer Jason Bonds said Australia was a âkey componentâ of the firmâs aim to improve global trust and compliance practices in the crypto market.
  • According to Chainalysis, Australian crypto trading volumes in 2020 have risen significantly to around $1 billion in monthly activity, doubling the previous yearâs monthly recorded volumes.
  • Chainalysis was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other U.S. government agencies for an investigation into the notorious Twitter hack that used high-profile accounts to promote a well-worn bitcoin scam.

See also: Crypto Tracer Chainalysis Raises $13M as It âDoubles Downâ on Government Ties

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular