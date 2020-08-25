3 Australian Businesses Tap Chainalysis to Monitor Risky Cryptocurrency Activity
Several Australian companies have turned to products from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis in a bid to improve their regulatory compliance and reduce risks for users.
- Announced Tuesday, Australian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinjar and Coinspot will utilize Chainalysisâ KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor applications to monitor for high-risk activity.
- Coinspot CEO Russell Wilson said customer protection from bad actors was a âtop priorityâ and that he supported moves to promote trust and compliance across the crypto industry.
- Meanwhile, Australia-based payments provider Assembly Payments will utilize Chainalysis' Kryptos product, a type of industry reference directory, to review profiles of crypto businesses leveraging know-your-customer verification details.
- Chainalysis Chief Revenue Officer Jason Bonds said Australia was a âkey componentâ of the firmâs aim to improve global trust and compliance practices in the crypto market.
- According to Chainalysis, Australian crypto trading volumes in 2020 have risen significantly to around $1 billion in monthly activity, doubling the previous yearâs monthly recorded volumes.
- Chainalysis was recently contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other U.S. government agencies for an investigation into the notorious Twitter hack that used high-profile accounts to promote a well-worn bitcoin scam.
See also: Crypto Tracer Chainalysis Raises $13M as It âDoubles Downâ on Government Ties
