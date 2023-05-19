3 Attractive Large-Caps Worth Investors' Attention

There is a wide variety of investing styles out there, whether that be value-focused or targeting a specific industry.

Of course, some also prefer to tailor their investing style to target primarily large-cap stocks.

Large-cap stocks are a staple in almost every portfolio. They are well-established, have more analyst coverage, and frequently pay dividends, all undeniably significant benefits that make them so popular among investors.

For those with an appetite for large-caps, three companies – Kroger Co. KR, PPG Industries PPG, and Electronic Arts EA – have all seen their near-term earnings outlook shift positively and carry solid projected growth.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of each year-to-date, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Kroger Co.

Founded in 1883, the long-time retailer operates approximately 2,700 retail stores under various banners and divisions in 35 states. The stock presently carries a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Shares aren’t stretched in terms of valuation, with the current 10.9X forward earnings multiple sitting nicely beneath the 12.4X five-year median and the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.

KR sports a Style Score of “A” for Value.



For those seeking an income stream, KR shares have that covered; the company’s annual dividend currently yields 2.1%, with its payout growing by an impressive 15% over the last five years.



KR shares have also recently experienced the ‘Golden Cross,’ as we can see illustrated in the chart below. The Golden Cross occurs when the shorter 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average.



Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is a leading developer, marketer, publisher, and distributor of video game software and content. Currently, the stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

EA posted better-than-expected results in its latest release, snapping a streak of negative surprises. The company reported earnings per share of $1.77 on $1.9 billion in revenue, reflecting a 35% EPS beat and a 13% sales surprise.



In addition, it’s hard to ignore the company’s growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 23.5% in its current fiscal year (FY24) and an additional double-digit 10.4% in FY25. Top line growth is also apparent, with sales forecasted to climb 3.7% and 7.5% in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings, chemicals, specialty materials, glass, and fiberglass. Shares have recently broken out of a year-long range, with prior resistance now becoming a support level.



Like Kroger, PPG has had little issue increasingly rewarding its shareholders, boosting its dividend payout by nearly 7% over the last five years. Shares currently yield 1.7% annually, below the Zacks Basic Materials sector average by a fair margin.



Bottom Line

Large-cap stocks can help bring stability to a portfolio, as these stocks are typically less volatile. In addition, they commonly pay dividends and carry a well-established nature, further perks that make them beloved among investors.

And all three above – Kroger Co. KR, PPG Industries PPG, and Electronic Arts EA – could be considerations for those seeking large-caps with improved near-term earnings outlooks.

