3 Attractive Large-Caps Investors Shouldn't Ignore

There is a wide variety of investing styles out there, whether that be value-focused or targeting a specific industry.

Of course, some also prefer to tailor their investing style to target primarily large-cap stocks.

Large-cap stocks are a staple in almost every portfolio. They are well-established, have more analyst coverage, and frequently pay dividends, all undeniably significant benefits that make them so popular among investors.

Three large-caps – JPMorgan JPM, NetEase NTES, and Honda Motor Co. HMC – could all be considerations for those seeking exposure to large-caps.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating near-term optimism from analysts. Let’s take a closer look at each.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan’s earnings outlook has turned visibly bright over the last several months, with the revisions trend particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year. The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The financial titan posted results that came in nicely above expectations in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 20%. Quarterly revenue totaled $38.3 billion, 9% ahead of expectations and improving nicely from the year-ago period.

In addition, JPM shares currently yield 2.9% annually, above the Zacks Finance sector average by a fair margin. The company has grown its payout, carrying a 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase

NetEase is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. Analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company boasts a strong growth outlook, with earnings forecasted to climb 16% in its current fiscal year (FY23) on 3.5% higher revenues. And in FY24, earnings and revenue are forecasted to climb an additional 13% and 8%, respectively.

NetEase has shown a commitment to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, reflected by the company’s 32% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. NTES shares currently yield 1.2% annually, above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average by a fair margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Honda Motor Co.

Like the stocks above, analysts have become bullish on Honda’s earnings outlook, with positive earnings estimate revisions hitting the tape across the board over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HMC shares aren’t expensive, further reflected by the company’s Style Score of “A” for Value. Shares currently trade at a 7.7X forward earnings multiple, below the 8.1X five-year median and the Zacks Autos sector by a notable margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the current forward price-to-sales ratio works out to be a small 0.4X, again below the Zacks sector average and precisely in line with the five-year median.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Large-cap stocks are found in nearly every portfolio, as they provide a solid level of defense and often come paired with dividend payouts.

And all three above – JPMorgan JPM, NetEase NTES, and Honda Motor Co. HMC – could be great considerations for those seeking large-cap exposure.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.