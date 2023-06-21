3 Attractive Large-Caps For a Steady Approach

Large-cap stocks are a staple in almost every portfolio. They are well-established, have more analyst coverage, and frequently pay dividends, all undeniably significant benefits that make them so popular among investors.

In addition, large caps typically carry a lower level of volatility, making them great considerations for those seeking a steady approach without spooky price swings.

For those with an interest in this steady approach, three stocks – Caterpillar CAT, Honda Motor Co. HMC, and HCA Healthcare HCA – all deserve watchlist spots.

All three have seen their near-term earnings outlook shift positively, indicating optimism from analysts and favorable business conditions. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings estimates increasing across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A major perk of CAT shares is the dividend; shares currently yield 2% annually, well above the Zacks Industrial Products sector average. Reflecting a shareholder-friendly nature, the company has grown its payout by nearly 10% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Honda Motor Co.

Honda Motor Co. is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles worldwide. The stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with analysts becoming notably bullish over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HMC shares aren’t expensive, further reflected by the company’s Style Score of “A” for Value. Shares currently trade at a 7.7X forward earnings multiple, below the 8.1X five-year median and the Zacks Autos sector by a notable margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming release expected on August 9th; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.89 indicates a 30% year-over-year climb in earnings. Our consensus revenue estimate stands at $33.6 billion, reflecting an improvement of 13% from the year-ago period.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the U.S. The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year.

HCA posted a notably strong quarter in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 20%. Quarterly revenue totaled $15.6 billion, exceeding expectations and improving roughly 5% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company continues to buy back its shares rapidly, as we can see in the chart below. As of March 31st, the company had $3.7 billion remaining under its repurchase authorizations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Large-cap stocks are found in nearly every portfolio, as they provide a solid level of defense and often come paired with dividend payouts.

And all three above – Caterpillar CAT, Honda Motor Co. HMC, and HCA Healthcare HCA – could be great considerations for those seeking large-cap exposure.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating near-term optimism from analysts. In addition, all three pay dividends, providing a passive income stream.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.