3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Surged More Than 2,000% Since the Launch of ChatGPT. (Hint: Nvidia Isn't One of Them.)

Key Points

It has been almost three years since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022.

Afterward, many companies would enhance their products and services with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

AppLovin, Rigetti Computing, and Palantir Technologies have been among the hottest tech stocks in the past three years, thanks to AI-fueled hype.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

What investors may have forgotten by now is how awful 2022 was for the markets. That year, the S&P 500 fell by more than 19%.

It was the hype and excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) that led to a huge turnaround for the stock market. When ChatGPT was launched on Nov. 30, 2022, it wasn't long afterward that companies began promoting products and services that used generative AI capabilities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Nvidia played a big role in AI with companies relying on its advanced chips for developing their own AI models and products. Since the launch of ChatGPT, the tech company's stock soared by 1,000%.

But as incredible as that is, there are three AI stocks that have performed even better over that time frame: AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Here's why they have skyrocketed thanks to AI, and how strong their returns have been since then.

AppLovin: up 4,270%

AppLovin is in the ad tech business, helping developers monetize their apps. With the help of AI, AppLovin has been able to do that incredibly well, and it has resulted in monstrous growth, to the point where it sold off its mobile gaming segment to focus solely on advertising.

Last year, advertising revenue grew by 75% to $3.2 billion, while revenue from its apps segment rose by just 3%, to $1.5 billion. Doubling down on ads makes the business less diverse, but it has made the stock a more attractive option for growth investors.

On Monday, Oct. 6, however, the stock fell as investors learned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into its data collection practices. Multiple short-sellers targeted the company in the past over its practices, saying that it violated app store policies.

The stock was already looking expensive, trading at around 93 times its trailing earnings before this news came out. It has been a hot buy in recent years, but its high valuation could make it vulnerable to a steep sell-off, especially if the SEC confirms any of the concerns short-sellers had about the business. I would be hesitant to buy the stock based on just its valuation alone, and these latest developments only add to the risk of owning the stock right now.

Rigetti Computing: up 3,220%

Quantum computing stocks didn't take off right away amid the ChatGPT-fueled excitement. But they have been scorching of late. Shares of Rigetti Computing have soared more than 5,400% in just the past 12 months.

The need for next-gen computing capabilities for AI led to investors rushing out to buy shares of quantum computing companies, in the anticipation that they may represent the next big growth opportunities in tech. And among the biggest winners has been Rigetti, with its market cap now sitting at more than $14 billion. In 2022, it finished the year with a valuation of just under $90 million.

But a big problem is that the hype has outpaced the company's actual growth and its financials. It is still in its early growth stages, and over the past four quarters, its revenue has totaled just $7.9 million, while it has accumulated losses of around $165 million.

Rigetti is the riskiest stock on this list because it could take years before quantum computers truly become prevalent. In the meantime, investors are already paying for this stock as if it's a sure thing and that it will be a big player in the space -- and that's a risky proposition. As a result, this is another stock that may be too hot to buy right now.

Palantir Technologies: up 2,000%

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies was quick to enhance its platform with AI, and it ran hundreds of so-called "boot camps" with customers to show them how it could transform their businesses. It won many of them over, and Palantir's financials have come a long way in a few years.

In the past 12 months, revenue has totaled $3.4 billion, which is 81% more than the $1.9 billion it generated in 2022. That was also the last year the company reported a loss ($373.7 million). Over the last four quarters, net income has totaled $763.3 million.

The business experienced strong growth in both commercial and government segments. And with CEO Alex Karp routinely hyping the company's huge growth opportunities, investors have continually been buying up the stock.

But like the other stocks listed here, I would be wary of investing in Palantir today. AI hype has driven its valuation to a staggering $435 billion, which is outlandish since it puts the stock at a price-to-earnings multiple of more than 600. Even based on analyst estimates of future profits, it's trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 200.

There's significant room for this stock to fall. If you've made a big profit on Palantir, you may want to consider cashing out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.