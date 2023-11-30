3 Archer Aviation Updates That Will Make You Buy the Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, like those developed by Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), offer efficiency advantages over traditional planes due to their lighter materials, allowing for more passengers or cargo. This could possibly be a boon for ACHR stock. With lower operating costs, reduced maintenance time, and zero carbon emissions, these electric aircraft present a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for urban air mobility.

Archer, a prominent player in the sector, has been on the radar and despite missing an earlier dip this year. Investors find compelling reasons to maintain a bullish outlook even at current levels. Here are three excellent and recent Archer developments that show investing in ACHR stock is a good idea.

Archer Aviation and InterGlobe Enterprises Partnership

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India’s leading airline IndiGo, and Archer Aviation have inked a memorandum of understanding to jointly launch and operate an all-eVTOL service in India, subject to regulatory approvals. The collaboration aims to transform urban mobility with a cost-effective, sustainable, and low-noise electric air taxi service.

Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, and Nikhil Goel, CCO of Archer, signed the MOU. The collaboration plans to manage Archer’s planes, build vertiport facilities, and provide training for seamless operations. Funding for up to 200 of Archer’s Midnight aircraft is targeted, designed for rapid back-to-back flights on the 27-km Delhi route from Connaught Place to Gurugram in just 7 minutes.

InterGlobe’s Group Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, expressed excitement about the collaboration, aiming to bring Archer’s electric aircraft to India for an effective, futuristic, and sustainable transport solution. Archer’s CEO, Adam Goldstein, emphasized India’s significant opportunity for eVTOL aircraft, addressing congestion challenges with the all-electric Midnight aircraft.

United Airlines Hops on Archer Aviation Growth

Recognizing the advantages of eVTOLs, commercial airlines are embracing the innovation for sustainable urban transportation. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), aiming to reduce carbon emissions, ordered $1 billion worth of Archer Aviation’s eVTOL “Midnight” with an option for an additional $500 million.

United Airlines and Archer announced eVTOL routes from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Downtown Manhattan Heliport and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). These routes aim to provide efficient transportation between airports and city centers, with plans for expanding the network further.

The Chicago route transported passengers from ORD to Vertiport Chicago near the Chicago Loop. This route, which typically took up to an hour by car, now takes approximately ten minutes, benefiting United Airlines’ employees at their Chicago headquarters in the Willis Tower. Archer plans to expand the air mobility network across the Chicago metropolitan area.

$100 Million Deal with Air Chateau

ACHR stock and Air Chateau International, an AAM services provider in the UAE, inked a Memorandum of Understanding at the Dubai Air Show for a potential purchase exceeding $100 million of Midnight eVTOLs. The deal solidifies Air Chateau’s role in Archer’s plan to introduce AAM air taxi services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by 2026.

Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein expressed gratitude for Air Chateau’s recognition of the Midnight aircraft’s suitability for the UAE market, securing a potential purchase of up to 100 Midnight eVTOLs. Dr. Samir Mohamed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau, highlighted the transformative era in urban air mobility and thanked visionary partners with Archer for paving the way for the future of air mobility in Dubai.

Archer’s recent developments in advanced air mobility include plans to open an engineering Center of Excellence in the UAE in 2026, collaborating with local manufacturers for eVTOL production. Additional announcements involve air taxi services in India by 2026 and the FAA granting a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Midnight.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Archer Aviation Updates That Will Make You Buy the Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.