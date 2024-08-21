3 AQR Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Superior Returns

AQR Capital Management, established in 1998 by Cliff Asness and his team, is an investment company based in Greenwich, CT. AQR provides a diverse range of mutual funds leveraging its systematic, research-driven approach. The company's approach combines investing principles with a disciplined data-driven methodology and meticulous portfolio design. AQR has branches across the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. All these factors make AQR an attractive option for investment.

Investing in AQR mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three AQR mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund QLENX invests most of its assets in equity-related and derivative instruments, which track the performance of equity instruments, such as equity swaps equity index futures, exchange-traded funds, and similar pooled investment vehicles.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of QLENX since Dec 31, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short-Term Investment (86.3%) and Other (14.1%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

QLENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.9% and 15.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QLENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund AQMNX invests in a wide range of financial instruments, including futures contracts, forwards, swaps and related instruments.

John M. Liew has been the lead manager of AQMNX since Jan 6, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short-Term Investment (89.2%) and Other (10.8%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

AQMNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.50%. AQRNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund QMNNX invests most of its assets in equity instruments and related derivative instruments.

Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of QMNNX since Oct 7, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short-Term Investment (1.4%) and Other (1%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

QMNNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.2% and 9.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QMNNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

