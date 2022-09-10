3 Apps That Could Make Your Next Hotel Stay Cheaper

Traveling is fun, but it costs money. Transit and accommodations are usually the most costly expenses to plan for when taking a trip. If you use the right apps, you may be able to score a deal on a hotel stay -- which could help you stretch your vacation budget further.

Many free travel-planning resources are available to make it quick, easy, and fun to plan your next getaway. In addition to helping you save time, these tools can help you keep more money in your bank account.

Are you looking to book a hotel without breaking your vacation budget? Give these apps a try:

1. Hotel Tonight

Hotel Tonight helps travelers take advantage of discounted hotel stays. You can browse prices, reviews, and hotel details easily within the app.

This app is a good resource if you need to book a hotel at the last moment -- but don't want to pay last-minute prices. Many hotels partner with the app to sell hotel rooms at a discounted price to help reduce the number of rooms that sit empty and unsold.

However, this app isn't only for last-minute bookings. You can also use Hotel Tonight to book hotel stays up to 100 days before check-in.

2. Hopper

Hopper is another travel-planning app that can help you save money.

You can use the app to search for flights or hotel stays. The app uses historical data to predict pricing, so it will tell you if prices are higher or lower than usual or about average.

Hopper will also tell you if prices change as your travel dates approach -- and you can set up alerts to be notified when prices go down so you can score a deal on a hotel.

A unique feature of this app is the ability to do a price freeze. If you need some time to decide before booking a hotel, you can pay a deposit to freeze the price.

If the price increases once frozen, Hopper will cover any price increases up to a certain limit. If the price decreases, you can book at the lower rate. If you don't book, you'll lose your deposit.

3. Hotwire

If you have yet to use Hotwire, this is another app that can help you spend less on travel.

You can use the website or mobile app to book your next hotel stay. One of the features that sets Hotwire apart from other travel booking tools is the brand's Hot Rate hotels offering.

You can score a better deal on a hotel by letting Hotwire choose the hotel for you.

Here's how it works: You'll be shown a price, hotel rating, and a general location. Hotwire will also display the name of three hotels -- one of which is the one you'll be booking.

But here's where the element of surprise comes in. You won't know what hotel you're booking until after you reserve your room and pay. Keep in mind that Hot Rate hotel stays are non-refundable and cannot be canceled -- so you can't back out or change your mind.

If you're an adventurous traveler who likes a good deal, this could be an excellent way to save money. This feature isn't for you if you don't want to be surprised.

You don't have to ignore your personal finance goals when planning a vacation.

Make sure you use money-saving tools and apps as you plan your next trip. You may be able to save time and keep more money in your pocket.

When booking travel, also consider using a travel credit card so you can earn valuable rewards.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.