3 Analysts’ Top Stocks with Huge Upside Potential

Yes, you read it right. With the help of the TipRanks Analysts’ Top Stocks tool, one can make investment decisions easily. This is because the tool lets you know which stocks Wall Street’s best-performing analysts are rating as Strong Buys or see maximum potential in.

With inflation unlikely to go away soon, despite the Federal Reserve’s recent 0.5% rate hike and plans to shrink its asset portfolio, and supply-chain issues only aggravating, it would be wise to look up to experts to invest in the right stocks.

Let’s take a closer look at these three mid-cap stocks, which, according to analysts, have more than 150% upside potential.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP)

TuSimple is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnerships. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion.

TuSimple recently reported its first-quarter results. It witnessed robust revenue growth of 140% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a net loss of $0.50 per share against a loss of $6.43 in the year-ago quarter.

Further, TuSimple’s efforts to look for capital-light ways of expanding AFN, including preparing for driver-out operations in Texas, are encouraging.

Four days ago, Bank of America Securities analyst Ken Hoexter reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while decreasing the price target to $20 from $24. The new price target still implies a potential 120% upside.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock based on nine unanimous Buys. TuSimple's average price target of $31.63 implies 244.7% upside potential.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity, it seems to us that insiders are optimistic about TuSimple. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders buying the shares of TSP.

With a market cap of $4.01 billion, Guardant engages in the provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses on performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to combat cancer.

Recently, the company reported its first-quarter revenue of $96.1 million, up 22% from the same quarter last year. However, adjusted net loss per share came in at $0.91. The company had reported a loss of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year.

Guardant also provided guidance for full-year 2022. It expects revenue to be in the range of $460 million to $470 million, reflecting 23% to 26% growth over 2021.

The company’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, AmirAli Talasaz, is optimistic about the recently launched Shield LDT screening test, which, according to him, has the capability of becoming the leading non-invasive CRC screening methodology.

Recently, Julia Qin of J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $125 (217.9% upside potential).

Based on nine unanimous Buys, Guardant has a Strong Buy consensus rating. GH’s average price target of $122.78 implies 212.3% upside potential from current levels.

The Crowd Wisdom tool on TipRanks indicates that investors are Very Positive about Guardant. About 6.4% of portfolios on TipRanks have increased their holdings of the stock in the past month.

Intellia engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. Currently, it has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

In its most recent first-quarter release, revenue surged 74.6% over the prior-year period to $11.3 million. However, the company reported a net loss per share of $1.96.

The company is undergoing several trials and continues to strengthen its proprietary CRISPR-based drug discovery and development platform.

Two days ago, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $105 (120.7% upside potential from current levels).

Other analysts are bullish and have a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and one Hold. Intellia's average price forecast of $126 implies approximately 164.9% upside potential to current levels.

Retail investors on TipRanks are Very Positive about Intellia. In the past month, 4.2% of investors on TipRanks have raised their holdings of the stock.

Conclusion

Strategic growth efforts, more than 150% upside potential expected by the analysts and growing revenues make the above-mentioned stocks attractive.

