3 Analysts Assess Helmerich & Payne: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.67, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A decline of 7.4% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Helmerich & Payne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Helmerich & Payne's Background

Helmerich & Payne maintains one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the US. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of US tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major US shale play and has a small but growing presence internationally.

Understanding the Numbers: Helmerich & Payne's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Helmerich & Payne faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.57% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

