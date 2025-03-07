3 Analysts Assess CG Oncology: What You Need To Know

3 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CG Oncology, presenting an average target of $68.33, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of CG Oncology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Andres Maldonado HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CG Oncology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CG Oncology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CG Oncology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CG Oncology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CG Oncology

CG Oncology Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. The company's lead candidate, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, is a targeted oncolytic intravesically delivered immunotherapy agent that is in two phase three trials (one high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC trial and one intermediate-risk NMIBC trial) and a phase two clinical study with a checkpoint inhibitor for high-risk BCG unresponsive NMIBC disease.

Financial Insights: CG Oncology

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CG Oncology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 377.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CG Oncology's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -47453.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CG Oncology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CG Oncology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, CG Oncology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

