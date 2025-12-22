3 Analyst-Backed Stocks the Market Is Getting Totally Wrong

Sometimes it pays for investors to take a contrarian approach, moving in the opposite direction of the prevailing sentiment surrounding a stock. After all, the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett, famously said, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

This may involve choosing to buy a stock that others have been selling, or one on which investors have signaled bearishness through their short interest. Each of the three companies below has seen considerable bearish sentiment in recent months, yet Wall Street analysts believe better performance is in store. Investors willing to go against the current may find an opportunity to buy at a time when shares are more modestly priced.

Old Republic: Short Interest Rises Despite Operating Momentum

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) has a fairly low relative strength index (RSI) of 41, nearing the threshold that typically signals oversold conditions. To add to that, investors have increased short interest in this insurance underwriting firm by about a third in the last month.

Despite these pessimistic signals, Old Republic has shown signs of promising underlying performance. The company's latest quarter earnings report included modest wins on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue relative to analyst predictions, as well as growth in pretax operating income, thanks to commercial auto rate increases and other factors.

The firm is also expanding, thanks to its acquisition of Everett Cash Mutual, bulking up its position in the farm and agriculture specialty insurance business. This deal should close in 2026, providing Old Republic opportunities for growth with new clients in new areas.

All three analysts rating ORI call the stock a Buy and predict a turnaround, saying the stock could rise more than 8% to a projected price target of $49 per share.

Tecnoglass: Building Market Share and Analyst Confidence

Architectural glass maker Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) has a higher RSI based on its performance in the most recent trading periods, but shares remain down about a third in the last six months. While investors have begun to catch on to the company's potential in recent weeks, there is likely still room for growth: analysts have given TGLS a consensus Moderate Buy rating and assigned the stock a price target of $90, reflecting a potential 78% upside.

Likely to drive this performance is the company's continued revenue and margin growth.

Tecnoglass reported a record $260.5 million in revenue in the last quarter, an improvement of more than 9% year-over-year (YOY), and gross profit also increased.

The company's multi-family and commercial business saw revenue growth of 14% YOY, perhaps thanks to lower interest rates and more favorable building conditions.

Tecnoglass is also expanding its footprint, with a new California showroom and the acquisition of Continental Glass, both aimed at enhancing distribution and market penetration across the United States.

Universal Insurance: Strong Financials Contrast With Bearish Sentiment

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company that has experienced a massive increase in short interest among investors—more than 48% in the last month.https://www.marketbeat.com/stocks/NYSE/UVE/short-interest/

This is despite the fact that shares are up more than 60% year-to-date and analysts consider the stock a Strong Buy.

There's good reason to believe Universal will continue its upward trajectory despite investor skepticism. For one, the company made a major shift to profitability in the latest quarter, after experiencing losses in the prior year.

Universal topped analyst predictions for both EPS and revenue for that quarter, achieving a 30.6% adjusted return on common equity and core revenue of roughly $400 million.

Direct premiums and underwriting performance have both improved as well, as the company has seen strength in multiple geographies. What's more, Universal has provided an added incentive to investors through a modest share buyback program in recent months and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.