3 AMG Mutual Funds That Offer Exceptional Returns

Established over three decades ago, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), is a global asset management company. AMG mutual funds have an approach that involves forming partnerships with independent firms to achieve strong investment returns. This unique collaboration offers investors a combination of expertise, operational independence and a commitment to long-term value. AMG’s track record of success makes its mutual funds an attractive option for individuals looking for a comprehensive investment strategy.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three AMG mutual funds with oil companies as their major holdings. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

The selected funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

AMG River Road International Value Eq Fund ARLSX invests most of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S companies. ARLSX advisors also invest in companies that are undervalued.

Wenjun (William) Yang has been the lead manager of ARLSX since Aug 15, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Deutsche Post AG (3.8%), Sony Group Corp (3.8%), and Deutsche Börse AG (3.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

ARLSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8% and 6.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1% compared with the category average of 1.03%. ARLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund ACWDX invests the majority of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap and mid-cap companies. ACWDX defines small and mid-cap companies as those within the range of the Russell 2500 Growth Index.

Joseph C. Craigen has been the lead manager of ACWDX since Mar 18, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Manhattan Associates, Inc. (3%), Atkore Inc. (3%) and HubSpot, Inc. (2.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

ACWDX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.1% and 7.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.86% compared with the category average of 1.21%. ACWDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

AMG Montrusco Bolton Large Cap Growth Fund MCGFX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in common stocks and convertible securities. MCGFX advisors uses a bottom-up approach to stock selection and seek high quality, well-established large-cap companies that have a strong history of earnings growth, a sustainable competitive advantage and the potential to outperform during market downturns.

Jean David Meloche has been the lead manager of MCGFX since Mar 18, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (9.5%), Microsoft Corp (9.2%) and Alphabet Inc. (5.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

MCGFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.9% and 12%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%. MCGFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

