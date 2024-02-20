3 American Century Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

American Century Investments is an investment management company that has been catering to clients for over six decades. Founded by James E. Stowers Jr., the firm currently manages assets worth $230 billion. American Century is focused on financial success and societal impact. With a team of more than 1,400 employees spread across nine locations worldwide, the company not only prioritizes client satisfaction but also contributes to medical research initiatives.

American Century mutual funds have an average expense ratio of 0.89%, and 76.52% of these are no-load funds, allowing investors to access them without incurring sales charges. This emphasis on transparency and cost efficiency reflects the firm’s core belief in serving clients.

Investing in American Century mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three American Century mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

American Century Sustainable Equity Fund AFYDX invests in large-cap companies exhibiting sustainable business growth, utilizing a proprietary multi-factor model that integrates fundamental value and growth metrics with ESG considerations.

Robert J Bove has been the lead manager of AFYDX since Dec 30, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.9%), Apple Inc. (5.3%) and Alphabet Inc. (4.5%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

AFYDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 15.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.44% compared with the category average of 0.84%. AFYDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

American Century Growth Fund AGYWX invests in stocks of companies expected to grow in value, and focuses on larger-sized companies through analytical research. AGYWX advisors invest in U.S. securities that demonstrate business improvement.

C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of AGYWX since Jun 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (14.2%), Apple Inc. (10.3%) and Alphabet Inc. (7.5%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

AGYWX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.2% and 16.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.58% compared with the category average of 0.99%. AGYWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund ALVDX invests its assets in large-capitalization companies that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index.

Michael Liss has been the lead manager of ALVDX since Dec 9, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (6.2%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (5.5%) and Medtronic plc (4.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

ALVDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 10%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49% compared to the category average of 0.94%. ALVDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ALVDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AFYDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AGYWX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.