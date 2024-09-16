3 American Century Mutual Funds to Buy for Exceptional Returns

American Century Investments was established over 60 years ago by James E Stowers Jr. and is known for its client-centric approach, delivering excellent long-term performance adjusted for risk factors. With more than over 1,400 professionals located in nine offices serving financial advisors, American Century caters to individual investors and institutional clients.

American Century also directs a share of its earnings toward medical research as a demonstration of its commitment to societal improvement. All these factors make American Century mutual funds a compelling choice for investment.

Investing in American Century mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three American Century mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

American Century Global Gold Fund BGEIX invests most of its assets in companies involved in gold mining, processing, fabricating, distributing, exploring, or other gold-related activities.

Yulin Long has been the lead manager of BGEIX since May 19, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. (5.9%), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (5.1%) and Kinross Gold Corp (4.7%) as of June 30, 2024.

BGEIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. BGEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

American Century Growth Fund AGYWX invests in stocks of companies expected to grow in value, and focuses on larger-sized companies through analytical research. AGYWX advisors invest in U.S. securities that demonstrate business improvement.

Justin M. Brown has been the lead manager of AGYWX since Jan. 31, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.2%), Apple Inc. (8.2%) and NVIDIA Corp (8.2%) as of April 30, 2024.

AGYWX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.9% and 17.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.57%. AGYWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund ALVDX invests its assets in large-capitalization companies that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index.

Brian Woglom has been the lead manager of ALVDX since Jan. 8, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (7%), Medtronic plc (5.6%) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (4.2%) as of March 31, 2024.

ALVDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.6% and 11.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. ALVDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BGEIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ALVDX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AGYWX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.