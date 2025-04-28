3 American Beacon Mutual Funds for Building a Strong Portfolio

American Beacon mutual funds began operations in 1986 through their "manager of managers" strategy, which relies on outside institutional managers to operate their funds instead of internal management. The selection process for managers focuses on their long-term performance, together with stability and their ability to follow established investment strategies and quarterly performance assessments. The combination of these factors establishes American Beacon mutual funds as a dependable investment option.

We have chosen three American Beacon mutual funds — American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv AAGPX, American Beacon SiM High Yld Opps Inv SHYPX and American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv AVPAX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv fund invests most of its assets in large-cap U.S. companies, with market capitalizations similar to those on the Russell 1000 Index.

George H. Davis has been the lead manager of AAGPX since Dec. 31, 1989. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Citigroup Inc. (1.8%), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (1.8%) and Comcast Corp (1.8%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

AAGPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.8% and 18.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. AAGPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

American Beacon SiM High Yld Opps Inv fund invests most of its assets in non-investment grade securities and instruments linked to such securities, including those from foreign issuers and emerging markets.

Gary J. Pokrzywinski has been the lead manager of SHYPX since Feb. 14, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (3.7%), Cash (2.3%) and Preferred Stock (2.2%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

SHYPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6% and 10.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. SHYPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations.

David E. Green has been the lead manager of AVPAX since Dec. 31, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like F5, Inc. (1.3%), Columbia Banking System, Inc. (1.3%) and NOV Inc. (1.2%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

AVPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 1.7% and 17.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.14%. AVPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

