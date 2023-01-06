3 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in January

If you shop at Trader Joe's on a regular basis, you may come to fall in love with certain products -- only to have them disappear off the shelves weeks later. It's important to jump on new products as the opportunity arises. With that in mind, here are three fabulous Trader Joe's finds to put on your shopping list for the month of January.

1. Stir Fried Garlicky Cabbage

Many people are in the habit of making New Year's resolutions, and a common one is to do more cooking at home and eat healthier meals. Trader Joe's Stir Fried Garlicky Cabbage can help you check off both boxes.

For just $3.49, you'll get an easy dish to whip up that you can use as a side or as a base for an entree. If you add a protein like chicken or tofu to make cabbage bowls, you can set yourself up with leftovers that are easy to pack up and bring into work for lunch.

2. Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce

Tired of making the same old pasta at home? Then you may be desperate for a sauce upgrade. And no one will judge you at all for cheating and buying sauce in a jar if you're perpetually pressed for time and can't devote many hours in the kitchen each week to cook.

In fact, Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce is a great way to mix things up. It's rich and a little bit tangy, and it's loaded with delicious herbs. Stir it into pasta and some vegetables, and you'll have yourself an easy entree. Best of all, you'll get an almost 10-ounce jar for just $3.99. You might spend far more than that to buy ingredients for homemade sauce when you factor in the cost of different herbs and spices.

3. Four Cheese Ravioli

If you have kids, then pasta is probably a staple dish in your household. And if you're tired of serving your children instant macaroni and cheese with sauce that's so orange it should almost be illegal, you can swap in this ravioli instead.

For $2.99 a box, it's an expensive way to feed your kids without feeling guilty about serving them something that looks too unnatural for comfort. And if you're a pasta fan, why not buy some extra boxes for yourself, too? That way, you'll have an easy go-to meal to fall back on during those weeks when work has you clocking in extra hours.

Shopping at Trader Joe's often means getting to load up on excellent products without racking up an annoyingly high credit card tab in the process. If you'll be hitting Trader Joe's this month to stock up on your usual essentials, carve out room in your grocery budget for these delicious finds. And if you end up enjoying them, you may want to make a repeat trip in January -- just in case these items only end up being around for a limited period of time.

