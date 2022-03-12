3 Amazing Software Stocks to Watch During This Correction

Today's video focuses on recent news, potential growth opportunities, and current fundamentals of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS). Varonis and CrowdStrike are focused on the constantly evolving cybersecurity market and tackle the problem with different solutions, while Autodesk provides design software solutions. Here are some highlights from the video.

CrowdStrike reported strong earnings on March 9, causing the stock price to go up over 12% in one day. CrowdStrike added 1,638 new subscription customers this quarter, representing a 65% year-over-year (YoY) growth. During the video, I discuss why I believe its recently launched $100 million investment vehicle can provide a substantial change in the future. For Autodesk's most recent fiscal year, roughly 45% of total revenue comes from the architecture, engineering, and construction market, which grew 19% YoY. Many investors might overlook the media and entertainment segment due to its small size, but this one segment can provide a future growth catalyst as it recently increased 39% YoY. All three companies are positive in cash flow from operations and have grown revenue by double digits in the past four quarters. At the same time, each stock is down over 30% off all-time highs.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 10, 2022. The video was published on March 10, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022



Jose Najarro owns CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Autodesk, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.