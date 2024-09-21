3 Amazing American Megatrends (and 3 Great Stocks to Make Money From Them)

It's sometimes easy to forget that innovation isn't just about making shareholders money; it's also about making the world a better place and being rewarded for it in the process. For example, the incredible increase in corn yields over the last few decades helps ensure food supply, growth in the fuel economy helps preserve the environment, and growth in oil and gas production in the U.S. helps utilize natural resources and provide energy security.

Deere (NYSE: DE), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) are three companies contributing to these success stories, and that's what makes them attractive to long-term investors.

1. Deere and farming productivity

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), corn yields in the U.S. improved by 34% from 2002-2022. This number stands in marked contrast to the decline in European Union corn yields. This is a remarkable performance, considering the U.S. produces almost a third of global corn, with only China (24%) and Brazil (10%) anywhere near it in terms of production.

Country 2022 Corn Yield (Tonnes Per Hectare) Increase Over 20 Years U.S. 10.88 34% China 6.44 32% Russia 6 119% Ukraine 6.35 80% E.U. 5.99 -8% Brazil 5.2 70%

While the causes of the productivity increase are subject to debate, Deere's equipment and precision agriculture solutions will undoubtedly contribute to it. While the company's near-term end-market conditions remain challenging due to declining key crop prices (corn, wheat, and soybeans), the long-term outlook remains positive.

Moreover, other major corn-producing countries want to catch up with U.S. yield levels. In that case, they will likely need to invest in precision internet-enabled agriculture solutions that can control spraying and fertilizing and help plan planting and harvesting. Deere's precision ag solutions are embedded in its hardware, giving it a long-term growth opportunity for its equipment and software solutions.

2. Tesla and fuel economy

Elon Musk doesn't always get the credit he deserves. However, he's almost single-handedly changed the reputation of U.S. autos from being gas-guzzling also-rans to becoming the leaders in efficiency and quality.

Tesla continues to command 50.8% of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market by volume, with its closest competitor, Ford Motor Company, a distant second at 7.4%. Tesla dominates the U.S. EV market, with its Model Y alone accounting for a third of total U.S. E.V. sales. The company got there by producing high-quality, fuel-efficient EVs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, here's a short list of the most fuel-efficient midsize vehicles in the U.S. market. While the Hyundai and Toyota midsize models are comparable in terms of efficiency, Hyundai, as a car company, has slightly less than 5% of the U.S. EV market, and Toyota has less than 2%.

Maker Model (Midsize Cars) Type Combined City/Highway (Miles Per Gallon of Gasoline-Equivalent) Hyundai Ioniq 6 Long-Range RWSD (18-inch wheels) EV 140 Tesla Model 3 RWD EV 132 Toyota Prius Prime S.E. Plug-in Hybrid EV 127 Mercedes Benz EQE 4matic EV 96 Audi e-tron G.T. EV 85

There's no doubt Tesla has the early-mover advantage in EVs, and Musk intends to keep it that way by generating the volume growth necessary to lower unit cost production and make EVs affordable.

While much of the excitement around Tesla is built on the potential for robotaxis and autonomous driving cars, the foundations of its growth are laid on its current EV models.

3. Baker Hughes and U.S. oil production

The growth in U.S. oil production since 2016 has been little short of remarkable, and the U.S. is now the global leader in oil production by some margin.

It comes down to increased productivity in the Permian region spanning Texas and New Mexico, driven by fracking, improved drilling techniques, and better resource utilization. An oil and gas services company like Baker Hughes is a big part of that. In addition,Baker Hughes' liquified natural gas (LNG) solutions prospects will also receive a boost should more export capacity get approved.

A medium-term boost to the company's oilfield and gas technology services will complement its burgeoning growth in LNG and new energy technology solutions while helping the U.S. ensure energy security needs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you buy stock in Tesla, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tesla wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $710,860!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deere & Company and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.