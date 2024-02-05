3 Altcoins to Buy for the Next Bull Run: February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Several times, I have commented that 2024 will be a very promising year for the cryptocurrency market since the halving is coming soon and is undoubtedly a catalyst for all cryptocurrency projects. This event is indeed applied to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), but BTC, being the father of cryptocurrencies, sets the tone most of the time in terms of market direction in general. Here are these altcoins to consider adding to your portfolio in the near future.

Cosmos (ATOM-USD)

We start this great list of cryptocurrencies we can buy to take advantage of the next bull run with Cosmos (ATOM-USD), responsible for solving some slow transactions and high cost problems.

It emerged with Tendermint, and its goal was to create an interconnected network of blockchains. ATOM tokens are obtained through a proof-of-stake algorithm, and one of its fundamental roles is to secure the Cosmos Hub and govern the network.

One of the works that distinguishes this project among many others is its Interchain Communication protocol, which realizes the goal of its beginnings, allowing different blockchains to communicate and avoid fragmentation.

A recent report highlighted the stability of IBC volume and close connections that promise great diversity in tokens and, in turn, greater liquidity.

The interchain ecosystem is a place where blockchains act as joined pieces that communicate through the IBC protocol, where developers can run their unique chains as different pieces with different functionalities.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

Kaspa (KAS-USD), a young cryptocurrency, came to life with its innovative GHOSTDAG protocol, operating on blockDAG for high block rates and fast confirmation times.

Its community projects Kaspa as a cryptocurrency that brings a solution to the blockchain trilemma, which will balance speed, security and scalability.

During 2023, this project experienced transformational developments, and the switch to state-of-the-art ASIC miners was part of those incredible changes. In addition, it had strategic listings on exchanges and launched initiatives like Wrapped Kaspa and, of course, the Kaspium mobile wallet.

This project has very ambitious plans for the future, including Rusy Kaspa Testnet 11 public, sophisticated smart contract functionalities and exceeding 10 blocks per second.

Stellar (XLM-USD)

To close this list with good opportunities for this bull run, we have Stellar (XLM-USD), in charge of connecting the world’s financial systems peer-to-peer.

Its big mission is to make money move fast and easy. Lumens act as intermediaries for transactions and keep everything running smoothly.

Security is a strength, with XLM holders holding the keys, making the network a secure space for transactions.

Stellar recently launched some very promising and amazing features, such as Soroban, and spread Lumens into promising projects through the Stellar Community Fund.

Not only that, but through Stellar Aid Assist, the humanitarian side of the project, it has already sent over $2 million to those in need.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

