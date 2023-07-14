3 AllianceBernstein Mutual Funds to Buy for Long Term

AllianceBernstein Mutual Fund, a global asset management firm with a rich history dating back to Sanford C. Bernstein in 1967, offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions. With $676 billion in assets under management, the fund is distinguished by its competitive expense ratios, with the average ratio from all mutual funds standing at 0.81%.

Moreover, 64.17% of AllianceBernstein's mutual funds are categorized as no-load funds, providing investors the advantage of avoiding sales charges or commissions. With a client-centric approach, rigorous research, and active management, AllianceBernstein Mutual Fund is a reliable choice for investment with long-term growth and value, backed by a legacy of excellence and a focus on investor success.

Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three AllianceBernstein Mutual Funds that are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns.

Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.

AB Large Cap Growth Fund APGYX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a limited number of large, high-quality U.S. companies. APGYX advisors also choose to invest in domestic equity securities of companies based on their growth potential within various market sectors.

John H. Fogarty has been the lead manager of APGYX since Feb 15, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9.6%), Unitedhealth Group Inc (5.4%) and Visa Inc (5.3%) as of Jan 31, 2023.

APGYX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.8% and 13.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.59% compared to the category average of 0.99%. APGYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

AB Relative Value Fund CABDX seeks income and capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in dividend-paying common stocks. CABDX advisors also invest in fixed-income and convertible securities.

John H. Fogarty has been the lead manager of CABDX since Apr 10, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Philip Morris Internation (4.7%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (4.5%) and Elevance Health (4.3%) as of Apr 30, 2023.

CABDX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 15.6% and 8.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.89% compared to the category average of 94%. CABDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AB Discovery Value Fund ABASX seeks long-term growth capital by investing most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations.

James W. MacGregor has been the lead manager of ABASX since Feb 28, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Regal Rexnord Corp (2%), Berry Global Group Inc (1.7%), and Envista Holdings Corp (1.6%) as of Feb 28, 2023.

ABASX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 17.6% and 4.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 1.08% compared to the category average of 1.16%. ABASX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ABASX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (APGYX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CABDX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.