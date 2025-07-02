3 AllianceBernstein Mutual Funds to Navigate Market Volatility

A merger in the year 2000 brought together Alliance Capital’s capabilities in growth equity and corporate fixed income and Bernstein’s expertise in value equity and tax-exempt fixed income to form AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB, one of the most trusted investment management companies in the world.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, AllianceBernstein has approximately $803 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. The company is recognized for its comprehensive research and diverse investment services offered worldwide to a varied client base, which includes institutional, individual and private wealth clients.

From actively managed equity and fixed income funds to asset allocation and ESG-oriented strategies, the firm provides solutions for a wide range of investment goals. The firm is known for placing a strong emphasis on deep fundamental analysis, combining macroeconomic insights with rigorous bottom-up security selection. This allows its investment teams to make well-informed decisions rooted in data.

The company currently has more than 4,300 employees across 52 locations in 26 countries. On April 24, AB reported first-quarter earnings of 80 cents/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.6%. Its revenues of $838.2 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $861.6 million, representing a negative surprise of 2.7%.

AllianceBernstein, on its latestearnings call suggested that the firm’s private assets under management could reach between $90 billion and $100 billion by 2027. The firm expects a gradual easing of interest rates through 2025, which could improve fixed-income total returns and lead to a broader rotation within equity markets. AB’s leadership believes that the era of mega-cap tech dominance will begin to broaden, creating opportunities in undervalued or overlooked segments. New initiatives, such as the launch of an interval fund and the growth of the active ETF business, are also expected to do well.

Thus, investing in mutual funds from AllianceBernstein may provide the much-needed stability and growth potential in a market that is expected to remain volatile for a while. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, as well as carry a low expense ratio.

AB Large Cap Value ABVIX invests primarily in a varied portfolio of domestic, large-cap companies that the fund advisor believes are undervalued. In deciding a company’s valuation, ABVIX advisors consider firms that are attractively priced relative to their future earnings power and dividend-paying capability.

Cem Inal has been the lead manager of ABVIX since March 2016. The three top holdings for ABVIX are 4% in Wells Fargo, 3.7% in Walmart and 3.3% in Charles Schwab.

ABVIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 14.6%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.70%. ABVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

AB Emerging Markets Multi-Asset ABIEX primarily invests in securities of emerging market issuers and/or the currencies of emerging market countries. ABIEX advisors do not decide to be constrained by the country, region, market capitalization, credit quality or duration of its investments.

Sammy Suzuki has been the lead manager of ABIEX since January 2023. The three top holdings for ABIEX are 5.7% in Taiwan Semiconductors, 4.8% in Tencent Holdings and 2.1% in Xiaomi.

ABIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.6% and 6.9%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.99%. ABIEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AB Large Cap Growth Fund APGZX invests primarily in equity securities of a careful selection of high-quality, large-cap domestic companies. When making an investment decision, APGZX advisors consider large, seasoned companies across sectors with very high growth potential.

John H. Fogarty has been the lead manager of APGZX since February 2012. The three top holdings for APGZX are 8.3% in Nvidia, 7.8% in Microsoft and 7.1% in Amazon.com.

APGZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.8% and 14.3%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.50%. APGZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

