3 AllianceBernstein Mutual Funds for Great Returns

AllianceBernstein manages various mutual funds spanning equity, fixed-income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies. It has $725 billion in assets under its management and a presence in more than 50 locations worldwide. AllianceBernstein emphasizes active management and thorough research to identify investment prospects while managing risks effectively. Their "Portfolios with Purpose" concentrate on achieving gains and positive social outcomes, like Municipal Impact solutions supporting marginalized communities. The blend of research and ethical investment practices makes AllianceBernstein mutual funds an attractive choice for investments.

Investing in AllianceBernstein mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three AllianceBernstein mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

AB Relative Value CBBIX invests in the equity securities of U.S. companies that the Advisor considers to be trading at attractive valuations and possess strong or improving business models. CBBIX advisor also relies extensively on the fundamental analysis and research conducted by its dedicated investment team when researching and making investment decisions.

Vinay Thapar has been the lead manager of CBBIX since April 11, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.1%), Wells Fargo & Co (3.8%) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.5%) as of April 30, 2024.

CBBIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.7% and 12.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.64%. CBBIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AB Discovery Value ABSIX primarily invests in equity securities of small-cap and mid-cap domestic companies. ABSIX advisors define small- to mid-cap companies as those that, at the time of investment, fall within the capitalization range between the smallest company in the Russell 2500 Value Index and the greater of $5 billion or the market cap of the largest company on the Russell 2500 Value Index.

James W. MacGregor has been the lead manager of ABSIX since March 1, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Cameco Corp (1.8%), PVH Corp. (1.7%) and MasTec, Inc. (1.6%) as of May 31, 2024.

ABSIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 4.2% and 10.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. ABSIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AB Large Cap Growth Fund APGZX invests primarily in equity securities of a careful selection of high-quality, large-cap domestic companies. For arriving at the investment decision, APGZX advisors consider large, seasoned companies across sectors with very high growth potential.

John H. Fogarty has been the lead manager of APGZX since Feb. 16, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (9%), NVIDIA Corp (7.5%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (6.2%) as of April 30, 2024.

APGZX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6% and 16.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.50%. APGZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.