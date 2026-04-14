3 Alger Mutual Funds With Favorable Returns to Watch

Alger is a research-oriented investment company with 62 years of experience. Alger mutual funds invest in high-growth potential stocks as well as all stages of a company's development, whether it is introducing a new product, a shift in market demand, or a company's reorganization efforts to return to profitability. Alger combines bottom-up research on a company-specific perspective with macro-oriented scenario development in its investment process and considers a broad array of financial, industry and other risk factors. All these factors make it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Alger mutual funds, Alger Mid Cap Focus (AFOIX), Alger Focus Equity (ALAFX) and Alger Growth & Income (ALBCX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Alger Mid Cap Focus fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies, and a significant portion is allocated to industries such as healthcare, biotechnology and software.

Amy Y. Zhang has been the lead manager of AFOIX since June 14, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like FTAI Aviation Ltd. (5%), Databricks (4.4%) and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (4.1%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

AFOIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%. AFOIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Alger Focus Equity fund seeks long-term growth of capital. ALAFX invests in securities of companies that the portfolio manager(s) believe are likely to benefit from new or innovative products, services or processes.

Patrick Kelly has been the lead manager of ALAFX since Dec. 1, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (13.6%), Microsoft Corp (9.9%), and Amazon.com, Inc. (6.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

ALAFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 34.2% and 15.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. ALAFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Alger Growth & Income fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of companies with growth potential and fixed-income securities, with emphasis on income-producing securities that appear to have some potential for capital appreciation.

Gregory S. Adams has been the lead manager of ALBCX since April 1, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (7.3%), Apple Inc. (6.9%) and Broadcom Inc. (6.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

ALBCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 12.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.68%. ALBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (ALBCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ALAFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AFOIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.