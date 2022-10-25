3 Airline Stocks To Watch Ahead Of November 2022

Airline stocks have been on a roller coaster ride in recent years, buffeted by a series of challenges ranging from global lockdowns, and higher fuel prices to political instability. Nevertheless, the industry has shown resilience in the face of these difficulties, and many investors believe that now could be a good time to invest in airline stocks.

One key reason for this optimism is due to the growing demand for air travel and the increasing number of people who can afford to fly. Air travel is becoming more accessible to a wider range of people, and as the economy improves, more people are able to take advantage of this convenient and affordable form of transportation. This is expected to continue in the years ahead, providing a tailwind for airline stocks.

So, although there may be turbulence along the way, long-term investors could be rewarded for placing their faith in the airline industry. If this has you interested in investing in the airline sector, here are three top airline stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Airline Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

1. American Airlines Group (AAL Stock)

Starting off the list today is American Airlines Group (AAL). For starters, American Airlines Group is one of the world’s largest airline conglomerates. In detail, the company operates a fleet of over 900 aircraft, serving 350 destinations in 50 countries. Moreover, American Airlines employs over 130,000 people and generates annual revenue of over $29 billion in 2021.

AAL Recent Stock News

Just last week, American Airlines Group reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported 3rd quarter 2022 earnings of $0.69 per share, along with revenue of $13.5 billion. This was versus Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimates of $0.54 per share, with revenue of $13.3 billion.

Additionally, the airline company posted a 50.1% increase in revenue during the same period in 2021. What’s more, American Airlines also said it expects Q4 2022 earnings of $0.50 to $0.70 per share, with revenue estimates of $12.5 billion to $12.7 billion.

Furthermore, American Airlines Group’s CEO Robert Isom commented, “Demand remains strong, and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic. American has the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers, and we are well-positioned for the future because of the incredible efforts of our team.”

AAL Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, American Airlines Group stock has rebounded 19.31% as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, shares of AAL stock are up 0.35% during Tuesday morning’s trading session at $14.15 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Airport Transport Services Group (ATSG Stock)

Next up, we have Airport Transport Services Group (ATSG). Air Transport Services Group Inc along with its subsidiaries operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. Specifically, the company leases aircraft and provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services. Additionally, ATSG mainly focuses on the cargo transportation and package delivery industries.

ATSG Recent Stock News

This month, the company announced that it will host its third quarter 2022 investor conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m EST. Meanwhile, the company will release its Q3 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the close of the U.S. stock market. To recap, in the second quarter of 2022, ATSG reported earnings of $0.59 a share, with revenue of $509.7 million.

ATSG Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, ATSG stock has rebounded 14.51%. While, on Tuesday morning, shares of ATSG stock are up 1.52% trading at $27.43 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Delta Air Lines (DAL Stock)

Lastly, let’s check out Delta Air Lines (DAL). In brief, Delta Air Lines is a major American airline, with its headquarters and largest hub at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Delta operates an extensive domestic and international network, offering service to more than 275 destinations on six continents.

DAL Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Delta reported a miss for its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Getting straight to it, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings of $1.51 a share, along with revenue of $14 billion. For context, this is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for Q3, which were earnings of $1.56 per share, and revenue of $12.9 billion. Though they missed on earnings, DAL reported a 52.7% increase in revenue during the same period, a year prior.

Moreover, Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO said, “Thanks to the incredible work of our entire team, Delta delivered a strong September quarter with record quarterly revenues and a double-digit operating margin. The travel recovery continues as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international.“

DAL Stock Chart

Similar to the names mentioned above, in the last month of trading, DAL stock recovered 19.31%. Though, shares of Delta stock are still down 17.03% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, DAL stock is trading modestly higher up 0.32% at $33.38 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

