3 AI Stocks to Buy for Exposure to the Metaverse

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the metaverse facing an AI-based future, now is the best time to look into these top AI stocks to buy.

Not only could AI help create highly realistic simulated images, but it could also help expand the virtual reality world, producing results that seem completely real. And it could help in the development of chatbots, with responses that could be coherent and humanlike.

Even more impressive, AI could eventually help create more interactive metaverse environments. For example, it could help with “emotes,” or animations that express emotion in virtual worlds.

In fact, according to Yassine Tahi, CEO of Kinetix, as noted by CoinTelegraph.com, “In the future, people will want to embody the physical world to behave in certain ways in virtual worlds. For instance, if someone falls during a runway show in the physical world, this can be recreated in the metaverse with avatars using emotes.”

So, how can we invest in that future? Here are three top AI stocks to buy.

THNQ ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF $30.75 NVDA Nvidia $207.54 AMD Advanced Micro Devices $76.61

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

Source: shutterstock.com/Nadya C

One of my favorite ways to invest in up-and-coming themes is with an ETF, such as the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ).

Not only can I diversify among top AI companies, but I can also do so for less investment. For example, at $30 a share, I can buy 100 shares for $3,000. Or, I could invest in just one of its holdings – such as Microsoft and pay $25,267 for 100 shares of just that one stock.

With an expense ratio of 0.75%, the THNQ ETF offers me exposure not only to Microsoft, but to dozens of other AI-related stocks.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Or, if ETFs aren’t your thing, one of the top AI stocks to buy is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the pioneering force behind AI.

Nvidia, which provides the processing power needed to run AI applications, could see a significant revenue and share price boost because of it.

Morgan Stanley agrees, reiterating an outperform rating on the stock with a price target of $220. “NVIDIA is the leader in accelerated compute and the key enabler for AI across vertical industries – full stop,” said the firm, as quoted by Barron’s.

Even Raymond James likes NVDA, rating the stock a buy thanks to its high risk-reward profile, and its artificial intelligence capabilities. Cowen analysts are optimistic, too, noting NVDA is a key enabler for AI across vertical industries.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Next up on our hot list of AI stocks to buy is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which continues to chip away at competitor market share.

Earlier this year, AMD introduced its MI300 accelerators that can be used to power AI applications in supercomputers and cloud data centers. All with AMD CEO Lisa Su pounding the table about AI going mainstream.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

The post 3 AI Stocks to Buy for Exposure to the Metaverse appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.