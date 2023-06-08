3 AI Stocks That Could Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks continue to cause volatility in the tech sector. As businesses increasingly harness the power of AI to gain a competitive edge, savvy investors are finding opportunities. In this article, we explore three top AI stocks to buy that have the potential to skyrocket in the next 12 months.

First on the list is a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions. It has expanded its market presence through strategic partnerships with tech giants. Next, we delve into a company leveraging its generative AI service to transform content creation and design. It is also prioritizing transparency through a content authenticity initiative. Finally, we focus on a Chinese tech giant making waves in generative AI with its innovative integration.

With their groundbreaking technologies and strategic moves, these three top AI stocks to buy hold immense potential for value growth in the dynamic world of artificial intelligence.

C3.ai (AI)

Recently, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) engaged in a few vital partnerships that may substantially boost its long-term growth. C3.ai’s partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) allows its customer base to seamlessly purchase and access C3 Generative AI through the Google Cloud Marketplace. It also enables customers to track and align their committed spending with Google Cloud.



The expansion of C3 Generative AI through its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) further strengthens the company’s market presence. The unique features of C3 Generative AI, including its ability to access diverse enterprise and open-source data, enforce information access controls and provide traceable and consistent answers, differentiate it from other solutions on the market. The existing partnership between C3 AI and Amazon Web Services, demonstrated by their joint customer base, indicates a successful track record of helping organizations leverage AI to improve efficiency and achieve their business goals.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Firefly generative AI service holds significant potential for the future of content creation and design. The data points surrounding its beta launch and integration with Bard by Google indicate strong momentum and the ability to cater to the needs of creators and businesses alike.

First, Firefly generated over 70 million images in its first month of beta launch. This highlights its popularity and the demand for generative AI capabilities. It also demonstrates the potential for Firefly to revolutionize the creative process by providing a vast library of high-quality, commercially viable content. This boosts Adobe’s long-term revenue and profitability growth.

Integrating Firefly with Bard by Google, a conversational AI service further expands its reach. It has accessibility to millions of users. Allowing users to describe their creative vision and generate Firefly images directly within Bard, Adobe and Google. It enables users at all skill levels to bring their ideas to life.

Second, the partnership between Adobe and Google emphasizes a creator-focused approach. It prioritizes accountability, responsibility and transparency using the Content Authenticity Initiative’s (CAI) open-source technology. It allows users to authenticate and verify the origin and modifications of AI-generated content.

Finally, expanding the CAI to over 1,000 members signifies the increasing importance and adoption of trust and authenticity in digital content. It indicates industry-wide recognition of the significance of content credentials in ensuring the credibility and integrity of content created through generative AI.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) advancements in generative AI indicate a promising future for the company. The upgrade of Baidu’s search engine with the power of Ernie 3.5 will likely enhance user experiences and drive further adoption of generative AI. Which will in turn boost Baidu’s value growth.

Baidu has created a venture fund of over $140 million to support AI startups in AI-generated content. They are dedicated to fostering innovation in this field. Baidu wants to encourage developers to create applications using their large language model and integrate them into existing products. This will stimulate the growth of a generative AI ecosystem. Baidu’s decision follows the success of OpenAI’s startup fund, showing its commitment to staying competitive in the AI industry. Baidu’s focus on integrating Ernie Bot across various sectors demonstrates its commitment to enhancing enterprise and consumer-facing products and services through generative AI.



Additionally BIDU is no stranger to dealing with Chinese governmental regulations. Their experience and knowledge of China’s culture and regulations give them an edge. Thus, they can handle the changing regulatory landscape more effectively.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

