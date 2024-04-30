3 AI Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune (If You Dare)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

From the working class anticipating joblessness to the financial analysts predicting a market takeover by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, the algorithmic revolution has been historic. AI tech has seen such explosive growth that some financial analysts might tell you that you are already too late to benefit from investing in AI stocks.

Don’t panic though, the views regarding AI’s application and usefulness are still polarized, and many technology companies have very recently jumped into this new space. So, if you are someone who believes sometimes riskier investments can do wonders in terms of making significant wealth, then here are the three AI stocks that could make you a fortune.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational company specializing in manufacturing and selling of consumer technology products. As of April 2024, Apple is the second-largest company in the world according to its market cap valuation of $2.61 rillion. The stock price has experienced a downward spiral in the past year. However, Yahoo Finance analysts have an average one-year price target of around $199, which is 17.62% higher than the current trading value of $169.30.

There is no denying that Apple’s past year has not been great in terms of its performance in the market, primarily owing to the decreasing demand for iPhones. However, Apple’s backfooting in the AI realm has kept investors confused. But that’s over now as Apple finally sets to unveil its artificial intelligence system named ReALM, which is said to be more powerful than the OpenAI’s GPT-4.

The stock lost around 15% of its value in the past four months, but the company anticipates a strong recovery with the launch of its language processing model along with the release of the new iOS 18. On the brighter side, the stock trades at 25x forward earnings, which makes the stock further stand out ahead of a potential AI-tech drop.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently the largest chip and graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer in the world. The chipmaker really surprised the industry by showing off a massive 223% stock price growth within the past year. However, the more surprising fact is the current price sits closer to the lower valuation of $478.40 as compared to the highest valuation of $2,762. This means there is likely ample room upwards.

Being the backbone of any hardcore computer processing power, the manufacturer has quite strategically positioned itself where a lot of AI propagation is dependent on its hardware and software components. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Israel-based Run:ai places the chipmaker at the forefront of the artificial intelligence race.

Even if the future of the company is not certain in the AI realm itself, the company has earned analysts’ trust. For the past two months, the stock has been among the strongest buying recommendations. Rightly so, with the stock trading at only 36x forward earnings, and a massive growth estimate of over 450%. Thus, it puts this AI stock among investor favorites.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a semiconductor and chip manufacturer founded back in 1961. It is one of those companies that only a few investors knew about but recently caught attention as the company aims to outshine its largest rival in the ongoing AI revolution. As of now, the average price target sits at $1,522, which is already over 13% higher than the current valuation of $1344.

Broadcom is quite a reputable company when it comes to the manufacturing of mobile phone chipsets. AI scalability and further expansion are highly dependent on the efficiency of the hardware, and that’s where Broadcom is establishing its footing. With the mantra “Open, Scalable, Power Efficient”, the chipmaker is focused on enabling consumer AI.

Due to growing demand for AI, the silicon merchant estimates 35% of total revenue, or $10 billion, comes from AI products. The chipmaker enjoyed massive share price growth of 135% in the past year with earnings per share growing over 25%. The stock trades at just 28x forward earnings. Given its huge successes, AVGO stock should be a hot pick for investors wanting exposure in the AI realm.

