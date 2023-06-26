3 AI Stocks That Could Get an Amazon-AMD Deal Boost

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors in the realm of artificial intelligence are closely watching the developments surrounding the Amazon-AMD deal, as it has the potential to impact AI stocks significantly. This partnership presents significant opportunities for companies operating in the AI sector. Investors, in turn, are actively seeking AI stocks with high potential and promising growth prospects.

Artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics have already proven their disruptive power across various industries. In the past few months, there have been significant breakthroughs in the field of AI technology. OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, an AI image and art generator, has made remarkable strides. Additionally, both OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot and Google’s Bard AI chatbot have been publicly released, marking significant milestones in the development of conversational AI. These innovations have captivated the public and showcased the immense potential of AI.

Investing in AI stocks with high growth potential in this rapidly evolving landscape becomes crucial. Companies with AI and automation central to their business models are positioned for success. The Amazon-AMD deal further amplifies the importance of AI in the market, attracting attention from investors looking for AI stocks to watch.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the software giant, has been making significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, in 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI, establishing a partnership that solidified Microsoft Azure as OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider. This strategic collaboration marked the beginning of an exciting journey toward advancing AI technology.

However, Microsoft’s dedication to AI didn’t stop there. In January 2023, they made yet another groundbreaking move by announcing a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI.

Microsoft’s resolute dedication to driving innovation and pushing the limits of AI is unmistakably evident in its renewed commitment. This commitment clearly indicates Microsoft’s unwavering determination to advance the field of AI and explore new possibilities.

In February, a significant milestone was achieved as Microsoft seamlessly integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. This integration has empowered users to experience the remarkable capabilities of AI while utilizing Bing directly.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s AI-powered Teams version has achieved remarkable success. Within a few months of its launch, thousands of customers are already leveraging the AI capabilities of Teams, fostering seamless collaboration and driving improved productivity.

Microsoft underscores its commitment to maintaining a leading position in AI innovation through strategic investments and the seamless integration of AI technologies. As the impact of the Amazon-AMD deal reverberates throughout the AI industry, Microsoft emerges as one of the key players. It continues to shape the future of AI and its profound impact across various sectors.

SAP SE (SAP)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP), a prominent global provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions, has firmly positioned itself as a trailblazer. Furthermore, with a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions, SAP empowers companies to optimize various aspects of their operations.

Notably, SAP’s recent Sapphire conference showcased its AI offerings, serving as a testament to its commitment to driving innovation.

In an exciting development, SAP announced a strategic collaboration with AI leader Google, unveiling a joint data analytics offering. This collaboration not only strengthens SAP’s commitment to harnessing the power of AI but also highlights its dedication to leveraging data-driven insights to unlock new possibilities for businesses.

Boulan emphasizes that SAP’s transition to a cloud-based business model will accelerate revenue growth and expand profit margins. By embracing cloud technologies, SAP positions itself favorably to capitalize on the transformative potential of AI.

In conclusion, as the AI landscape evolves, companies like SAP are pivotal in driving innovation and providing advanced solutions. Identifying high-potential AI stocks with promising growth prospects becomes crucial for investors seeking to capitalize on the transformative power of AI. SAP excels in various aspects, making it a compelling AI growth stock to watch closely.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a prominent supplier of cloud networking solutions, holds a favorable position in the realm of AI stocks with high growth potential. Moreover, its high-performance cloud networking solutions and data center switches are vital in empowering intensive AI workloads.

While AI currently contributes a relatively small portion to Arista’s revenue growth, the continuous expansion of AI infrastructure buildout indicates a promising future. Arista Networks distinguishes itself as a company with strong profitability, setting it apart in the market. Furthermore, its appeal is bolstered by the potential for enhanced gross margins in 2023 due to the expected decline in component costs.

The highly anticipated Amazon-AMD deal is set to impact AI stocks significantly. In this regard, Arista Networks will benefit from the opportunities it brings.

In summary, by offering tailored cloud networking solutions, Arista Networks successfully caters to the distinct needs of internet companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise data centers. Consequently, it enables organizations to fully leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence by providing the essential infrastructure for AI-driven operations.

Overall, Arista Networks stands out as a dependable and essential partner in an industry fueled by innovation and connectivity. The company will continue to flourish in the rapidly evolving realm of AI-driven solutions.

