3 AI Stocks Primed for Profit Post-Pullback

Following a market decline, three companies in the ever-changing artificial intelligence field have surfaced as excellent buys for investors. These businesses, all industry leaders, have promising development prospects and cutting-edge strategies that make them desirable investment choices.

The first one is solid for its remarkable income expansion, especially in the U.S. commercial domain. The company’s market potential further reflects its ability to turn consumer interest into income quickly through effective transaction cycles. Meanwhile, the second one, a leader in AI-driven lending, has completely automated the unsecured loan market, transforming the loan processing sector. This high degree of automation lowers operating costs and expedites loan approvals, providing a solid basis for scalable expansion.

Finally, the third has shown resilience through improving operational indicators, even in the face of revenue problems. The company’s focus on cost containment has resulted in better gross margin and adjusted EBITDA numbers. The company has a healthy backlog of contracts and will have top-line growth, especially with the recent contract extensions from the U.S. Army.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) first-quarter sales were $634 million, a 21% boost over Q1 2023. This growth rate is a glaring sign of the business’s growing market share and successful product monetization. Similarly, revenue increased 24% annually and 4% sequentially when the impact of revenue from major commercial contracts was removed.

Moreover, the commercial segment in the U.S. grew at an exceptionally high rate compared to other categories. U.S. commercial income reached $150 million, up 40% from the previous year, a 14% quarter-over-quarter gain in this category. Even more astonishingly, U.S. commercial revenue increased by 22% sequentially and 68% year-over-year (YoY) when revenue from strategic contracts was excluded. This considerable boost highlights how well Palantir’s plan worked to seize and grow its market share in the U.S. business sector.

Finally, Palantir has achieved solid progress in expanding its clientele, especially in the U.S. business market. There were 262 business clients in the U.S. as of Q1, up 19% from the previous quarter and 69% from the previous year. Palantir had a considerable boost in client acquisition efforts and results in Q1, as seen by the company’s addition of 41 net new customers in the U.S. commercial sector.

Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Upstart Holdings‘ (NASDAQ:UPST) high degree of automation in loan processing solidifies its operational efficiency. In Q1 2024, 90% of the unsecured loans on the company’s platform were automated. Because there is no need for human interaction during the loan approval process, processing times are sped up and operating expenses are decreased.

Further, one of Upstart’s main advantages is its AI-powered financing platform. By continuing to provide investors with excellent returns, the company’s models have been updated to account for rising delinquency rates. This has helped draw in further capital. In the car sector, Upstart has come a long way. A year ago, 39 dealer roofs were using Upstart-powered financing; today, there are 103. The car loan sector is becoming more widely accepted and penetrated, as seen by the partnerships boost supporting future expansion.

Lastly, Upstart’s small-dollar loan product has grown remarkably; from quarter to quarter, Q1 2024 originations increased by 80%. Hence, this product is crucial since it aims to increase Upstart’s market share and reach by catering to customers who aren’t eligible for larger personal loans.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) has improved operational measures, demonstrating sharp cost management and efficiency despite a fall in top-line. Following a dip to 24.2% in Q1 2023, the gross margin for Q1 2024 was 21.1%. Virgin Orbit’s revenue loss and higher equity-based remuneration were the core causes of the temporary decline.

Moreover, the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased from — $3.8 million in Q1 2023 to — $1.6 million in Q1 2024. This growth is derived from the company’s attempts to cut expenses and simplify operations, which improved the financial situation despite decreasing revenues.

Additionally, the substantial backlog and recent contract wins provide a strong foundation for future revenue streams and indicate a healthy pipeline of work. The ending backlog of $296 million as of March 2024 represents contracted future revenues, ensuring steady cash flows. This backlog includes multi-year contracts and extensions, showcasing BigBear.ai’s ability to secure long-term engagements. The recent $8.3 million extension from the U.S. Army and the various airport contracts signify continued customer trust and demand for BigBear.ai’s solutions.

Overall, these contracts add to the revenue backlog and enhance the company’s market reputation and reliability.

