3 AI Stocks on Track to Be Trillion-Dollar Companies

The list of trillion-dollar companies is fairly slim. Only six have achieved the mark, but four of those -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia -- are heavily involved in artificial intelligence (AI). But if you look at stocks that are slightly below the threshold, you'll see several involved with AI that could join the club soon.

Three in particular are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). These businesses are within striking distance of the trillion-dollar goal and could reach the mark within five years if everything goes right.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is better known by its former name, Facebook. While its primary business is advertising on its family of apps -- Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and Messenger -- it's also heavily involved with AI. Meta's goal is to create a more connected world, so it's focusing its AI research on seamless language translation, allowing someone who speaks only one language to communicate with people around the world.

Meta's AI research also integrates with its vision of bringing mixed and augmented reality to the masses. Meta is working on a product that integrates an AI assistant with augmented reality, allowing its users to do things like learn how to cook, play tennis, or create pottery. Should something like this come to fruition and see success, it will be a massive revenue driver.

With Meta Platforms already at a $910 billion valuation, it's incredibly close to being valued at $1 trillion. Wall Street analysts expect 13% growth in 2024, so it's likely it will cross into the trillion-dollar club this coming year.

Tesla

Tesla is another AI-focused company. Its primary use case for the technology, at least right now, is its full self-driving research. This focus represents the holy grail of autonomy, as driving is something most people do every day. However, creating an AI model that can mimic the human brain and how we make decisions is incredibly difficult. To aid with that goal, Tesla built its Dojo supercomputer specifically with the goal of processing the millions of hours of driving footage obtained from Teslas already on the road.

Should it create an effective and safe full self-driving platform before others, Tesla would cement itself as the top automaker in the world.

However, that's not all Tesla wants to do with AI. It also has plans to make an autonomous robot, which is probably years out.

In that time, Tesla's stock needed to rise only about 25% to rejoin the trillion-dollar club; it was briefly worth more than $1 trillion at the start of 2022. If Tesla can deliver on its autonomous-driving solution, it's a surefire bet that it will be worth $1 trillion again, and soon.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor is a bit more of a long shot. It's currently worth about $539 billion, meaning it must rise by about 85% to be worth $1 trillion. But it could, because Taiwan Semiconductor supports nearly every AI company.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer. Essentially, a client like Tesla or Meta comes to TSMC and gives it a design for a microchip. Then TSMC fabricates it in its foundries.

By supplying nearly all companies in the AI arms race, Taiwan Semiconductor will be lifted by a rising tide. It also has innovative technology like its 3nm chips coming up to speed that will further improve performance. Beyond that, TSMC is set to launch the more powerful 2nm chip in 2025 and has already begun work on a 1.4nm chip.

Right now, AI chips account for about 6% of TSMC's revenue. However, management believes AI-related chips could grow to a mid-teens portion within five years. While it may take longer than Meta or Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor is on track to be worth more than $1 trillion in a few years as AI demand makes its way through all levels of technology

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.