3 AI Stocks I'd Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

Key Points

These companies are market leaders -- and they could successfully navigate any potential tough times.

These players make great buys for investors who want to benefit from the AI boom but don’t want to add a lot of risk to their portfolios.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The S&P 500 is heading for its third straight annual gain as artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have powered the index higher. But in recent weeks, some investors have worried about the possibility of an AI bubble forming -- and as a result, certain AI stocks have slipped.

It's true that valuations of AI players -- and even stocks in general -- have advanced significantly in this bull market. But some still trade for reasonable valuations, especially considering their long-term prospects. It's important to remember that signs point to a bright future for AI, with the market potentially reaching into the trillions of dollars in just a few years. Tech companies have spoken of high demand for their AI products and services, and these players have delivered strong earnings growth in recent quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Still, if you're a cautious investor, you might be wondering which AI players offer you the most safety now and into the future. Here are three I'd happily hold now and even through the worst of stock market times, such as a crash. These well-established players have what it takes to navigate the toughest moments and go on to grow.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world's leading AI chip player, and you might think that makes the company vulnerable to any potential slowdown in AI. But this actually makes Nvidia the safest bet. The company sells the fastest chips around, as well as an entire portfolio of products and services to address all of a customer's AI needs. It also serves customers with deep pockets, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon. So, amid any possible dip in AI spending, I would expect weaker players to suffer before a market powerhouse like Nvidia.

I also like the fact that Nvidia has broadened its offerings, serving industries with specific platforms built for their needs -- such as healthcare, for example. And the company is expanding the use of its chips into areas like telecom. All of this sets Nvidia up for growth over the long term, making the stock look reasonably priced at 38x forward earnings estimates today.

2. Microsoft

You probably know Microsoft best for its software, but the company also has become a significant player in the world of AI. It offers AI products and services -- such as Nvidia systems -- through its cloud business, and this has supercharged revenue growth in recent times. In the latest quarter, Microsoft's cloud revenue climbed 40%, and the company said it will continue to invest in AI to "meet the massive opportunity ahead."

So, Microsoft is on track to benefit from the next phases of AI growth. But, cautious investors will like the fact that Microsoft has a solid track record of earnings growth thanks to a variety of revenue drivers -- from personal computing to gaming and a wide range of cloud services -- so it doesn't rely uniquely on AI. And this momentum may continue.

Microsoft also looks reasonably priced at today's level, trading for 29x forward earnings estimates, and that makes now a great time to get in on this market giant.

3. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is another company that built revenue strength well before the AI boom took shape. Its biggest revenue driver is something most of us use on a daily basis -- Google Search. Google is the world's most popular search engine with 90% market share, and advertisers flock to the platform to connect with us there.

Alphabet has developed its own large language model, Gemini, and is using it to power features across Google -- and Alphabet offers access to Gemini as well as a full portfolio of AI products and services to customers of its cloud business, Google Cloud.

Advertising revenue continues to climb, and Google Cloud revenue has soared in recent times thanks to demand from AI customers. In fact, Alphabet recently reported its first-ever $100 billion quarter.

So, Alphabet is benefiting from its well-established revenue source and from AI. All of this makes the tech company, trading for 29x forward earnings estimates, a stock to buy -- and then hold through the good times as well as through any potential market crash.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 27, 2025.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.