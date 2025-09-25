3 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Key Points Taiwan Semiconductor dominates AI chip manufacturing with a 70% foundry share and expanding margins from advanced nodes.

Meta Platforms monetizes AI through ad optimization today while investing over $17 billion quarterly in infrastructure for tomorrow.

Datadog's observability platform becomes essential as AI systems multiply, with 28% revenue growth and strong cash flow.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the story of the decade, but the smartest money isn't chasing chatbot stocks. It's backing the companies that make AI possible: the foundries producing the chips, the platforms deploying the models, and the software keeping it all running.

Think of AI as a huge construction project. You need the raw materials, the builders who know how to use them, and the inspectors making sure nothing collapses. The market has been so obsessed with the architects' drawings that it has overlooked the suppliers getting rich on every project. Here are three companies positioned to profit regardless of which AI applications ultimately dominate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The chip monopoly

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) sits at the center of the AI supply chain. In the second quarter, revenue climbed 39% year over year to $30.1 billion, while net income surged 61%.

Advanced process technologies below 7 nanometers now make up 60% of wafer revenue, up from 52% a year earlier -- a shift that expands margins as demand for cutting-edge chips accelerates.

What makes TSMC formidable isn't just scale but flawless execution. Intel is still racing to catch up, and Samsung is fighting for scraps, while TSMC fabricates the silicon that powers Nvidia's AI leadership.

Its Arizona expansion helps hedge geopolitical risk without sacrificing technical dominance. Taiwan tensions remain the wild card, but investors are paying for manufacturing supremacy, not a speculative story.

The platform play

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has turned AI from buzzword into bottom line. In the second quarter, revenue rose 22% year over year to $47.5 billion, powered by AI-driven ad targeting that squeezes more value from each impression. The company is channeling more than $17 billion per quarter into AI infrastructure, an investment made possible by its enormous free cash flow.

Meta's advantage is immediate monetization. While rivals tout AI potential, Meta is already delivering it through better ad matching, smarter content recommendations, and deeper user engagement.

Its billions of users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp create a flywheel effect: More data improves AI, which improves results, which supports higher ad rates. Emerging bets like Ray-Ban smart glasses and augmented reality remain optional upside rather than core to the thesis.

The pick-and-shovel winner

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) solves AI's hidden problem: complexity. As companies deploy dozens of AI models across hybrid clouds, someone needs to monitor performance, track costs, and prevent outages. Datadog's observability platform does exactly that, driving 28% revenue growth to $827 million last quarter with $165 million in free cash flow.

The beauty is recurring revenue from essential services. Companies can delay AI experiments, but can't stop monitoring production systems.

With 3,850 customers paying over $100,000 annually, Datadog has pricing power and expansion potential as AI workloads multiply. The stock's valuation is rich at 61 times forward earnings, but you're buying the tollbooth on the AI highway, not another speculative model maker.

The portfolio approach

For conservative investors, Taiwan Semiconductor offers the cleanest exposure to the AI theme: dominant market position, expanding margins, and everyone needs their chips. Meta provides the balanced play with immediate AI monetization, offsetting infrastructure investment. Datadog suits growth investors who are comfortable paying up for recurring software revenue tied to AI expansion.

The smartest approach might be owning all three. TSMC manufactures the foundation, Meta builds the platforms, and Datadog keeps everything running. Together, they capture AI's value chain without betting on which model or application wins.

Because in technology gold rushes, the biggest winners rarely dig for gold. They sell the picks, provide the maps, and control the infrastructure. These three companies have positioned themselves exactly there: profiting from AI's expansion regardless of who strikes it rich.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog, Intel, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.