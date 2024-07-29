3 AI Stocks to Bet On for Market-Crushing Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence: everybody’s talking about it, everybody loves it. Okay, I don’t mean that literally but you get the point. Seemingly every time we turn to business headlines, it’s right there. The machines are taking over. Therefore, AI stocks represent an excellent buying opportunity. And maybe that’s the case but a little prudence may go a long way.

Here’s what I mean. You can chase the biggest names in the sector right now. However, because so much enthusiasm has been baked in, it’s almost as if these ideas are destined to flop from here on out. No, that’s not a prediction but it wouldn’t be surprising. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down 11% in the trailing month. That might be a problem.

Rather than climb stratospheric heights only to later risk holding the bag, investors may want to take a prudent approach to their risk profile; that is, consider AI stocks that, relatively speaking, haven’t enjoyed as much of the spotlight. Below are compelling ideas to consider.

UiPath (PATH)

Operating in the software infrastructure industry, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) specializes in robotic process automation or RPA. Essentially, the company provides software to automate repetitive tasks. Thanks to its ability to improve efficiency and productivity, PATH represents one of the top-tier AI stocks. Still, it’s not quite as appreciated as Nvidia.

Frankly, that could be the opportunity to pick up some shares before they rocket higher, possibly in the years ahead. Financially, the company is a strong performer. In the past four quarters, UiPath posted an average earnings per share of 14 cents. This beat the collective consensus view of 10 cents, yielding an earnings surprise of 79.3%.

What’s even more attractive is the valuation. Right now, shares trade hands at 5.11X trailing-year sales. In contrast, the period between the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 2024 saw the metric hit 8.53X. Therefore, PATH could theoretically rise to its prior valuation.

Analysts are looking at current fiscal year sales to hit $1.41 billion. If so, that would represent a 7.7% lift. This is one of the AI stocks to keep on your radar.

Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Another enterprise in the software infrastructure arena, Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) develops security analytics software that uses AI to detect, analyze and address cybersecurity threats. I don’t really need to emphasize the importance of such a business model. With digital threats constantly rising and imposing severe costs to businesses, Cognyte is a must-watch enterprise.

Financially, the company is a bit of a mixed bag as it’s not consistently profitable. For example, in the past four quarters, it posted an average loss per share of 1 cent. Still, it did beat massively with an EPS of 34 cents in the October quarter. Also, the collective consensus view in the past year was a loss of 14 cents. Thus, the “earnings” surprise came out to 851.8%.

Now, unlike UiPath, Cognyte trades at a relative premium to sales at 1.64X. In the past year, this metric sat at 1.26X. Nevertheless, context matters. Over the next two years, analysts see consistent growth. By the end of fiscal 2026 (calendar 2025), sales could hit $369.57 million. That’s up from last year’s print of $313.52 million. Therefore, CGNT ranks among the AI stocks to consider.

Duos Technologies (DUOT)

Finally, an application software specialist, Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) provides intelligent security and analytical technology solutions leveraging digital intelligence. Primarily, Duos targets the transportation and logistics sectors for enhanced operational efficiencies. Also, the company plays a significant role in safety and security measures, especially for rail systems.

Financially, Duos represents a high-risk idea among AI stocks. In the past four quarters, the company posted an average loss per share of 41 cents. If that wasn’t bad enough, the expected loss per share was 30 cents. Therefore, the quarterly surprise came out to almost 47% below parity.

Further, DUOT stock appears to carry a higher relative sales multiple of 3.72X. In the past year, this metric was noticeably lower at 2.08X. So, why bother considering Duos? It comes down to projected growth. Analysts are expected tons of it. By year’s end, sales could jump to $14.58 million, up 95.2% from the prior year. It goes up again to $20.3 million in fiscal 2025.

Also, analysts see the loss per share in 2024 mitigated to 89 cents, better than last year’s loss of $1.56. Therefore, it’s well worth consideration.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

