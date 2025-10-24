3 AI-Proof Jobs With Salaries Over $100,000

Whether you’re entering the job market for the first time or considering a new career within the next year, you probably know the job market is changing with more employers looking for people with AI skills. Despite this sea-change, many jobs require too much hands-on interaction, combined with human connection, to be practically replaced by AI. Career website Zety released a list of careers requiring emotional intelligence or empathy, human traits that gen AI has yet to replicate.

These are three fast-growing fields with six-figure median salaries that should be safe from AI automation, according to the Zety analysis.

Physician Assistants

Physician assistants play a critical role in healthcare, often examining, diagnosing and treating patients under the oversight of a doctor, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Zety gave this job an empathy score of 99. Although most PAs require a master’s degree and all must be licensed in the state they practice, the job has tremendous income potential, with a median salary of $133,260, according to Zety research. The field has job growth of 28 percent, much faster than average.

Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives and Nurse Practitioners

Nursing is another field in high demand, with job growth of 40 percent right now, according to Zety statistics. Nursing has an empathy score of 95, and pays a median salary of $132,050, according to Zety. Demand for nurses grows as many healthcare professionals change careers or retire from the field.

Physical Therapists

Physical therapists have an important job helping people heal from injury or manage pain through exercise and movement. These professionals hold a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, along with a bachelor’s degree. It requires empathy to work one-on-one with patients and understand their needs and pain tolerance. Like other healthcare occupations, the demand for physical therapists is growing much faster than average, with job growth of 14 percent, according to BLS.gov data. Zety gave physical therapy an empathy score of 95. The median salary for a physical therapist is $101,020, according to the report: a tempting paycheck in a world where AI will make most people poorer.

Bottom Line

Even in these fields, you’ll want to embrace AI skills, including how to write an effective prompt and use specific AI tools within your field. AI is likely to enhance virtually every job by streamlining repetitive tasks, but, as Zety wrote in its Empathetic Jobs Report, careers “grounded in emotional connection, caregiving and interpersonal sensitivity remain firmly human.”

