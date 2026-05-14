3 AI-Powered EMS Stocks to Buy for 2026 Despite Year-to-Date Rally

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space primarily consists of companies that provide design, engineering and manufacturing services to electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Zacks defined Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is currently in the top 9% of the Zacks Industry Rank.

Here we recommend three global EMS leaders that are strategically positioned in the EMS landscape and have the ability to cater to the evolving AI (artificial intelligence) demands of business enterprises. These three companies are: Celestica Inc. CLS, Jabil Inc. JBL and Sanmina Corp. SANM.

These three are high-flying stocks on Wall Street year to date. Despite this stiff northward journey, they still have more fireworks in store for 2026. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



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Celestica Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Celestica is one of the largest EMS companies in the world, serving OEMs, cloud-based and other service providers, and business enterprises across several industries.

Increasing Focus on High-Value Markets

CLS’ focus on product diversification and increasing its presence in high-value markets is positive. Its strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries.

CLS is benefiting from healthy demand trends in the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment. The growth is primarily backed by CLS’ strength in Hyperscaler Portfolio Solutions networking business and optical programs, especially increasing demand for 800G and 400G network switches.

The growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools is fueling solid AI investments across the technology ecosystem. This, in turn, is driving demand for CLS’ enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions and servers and storage-related products. To further capitalize on this trend, Celestica is steadily expanding its offerings through innovation and strategic collaboration.

Strong Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Celestica expects revenues in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.45 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the band of $2.14-$2.34. Management expects non-GAAP operating margin to be about 8%.

CLS anticipates 2026 revenues to be approximately $19 billion, up from the previous projection of $17 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 8.1%. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be $10.15 per share, up from the previous view of $8.75 per share. Non-GAAP free cash flow is estimated to be $500 million.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Celestica has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 53.8% and 67.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 15.1% in the last 30 days. It has a long-term (3 to 5 years) growth rate of 45.3%, significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 16.4%.



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Jabil Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Jabil is one of the largest global suppliers of EMS solutions. JBL offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers in more than a dozen industry verticals.

JBL has been benefiting immensely from healthy momentum in capital equipment, AI-powered data center infrastructure, cloud, and digital commerce business verticals. Its focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst.

Effective Product Diversifications

JBL’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. JBL’s top-line is expected to benefit from strength in AI data center infrastructure, capital equipment and warehouse automation markets.

JBL is set to invest heavily over the next several years to expand its manufacturing capabilities for the AI data center vertical. This will significantly boost the company’s position in the AI hardware supply chain.

JBL’s unmatched end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply-chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good standing.

Massive application of generative AI is set to drastically increase the efficiency of JBL’s automated optical inspection machines for the automation industry. A large-scale portfolio of business sectors offers JBL a high degree of resiliency during times of macroeconomic and geopolitical disruption.

An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply-chain visibility. A worldwide connected factory network enables JBL to scale up production per the evolving market dynamics.

Jabil is expected to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long run. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply-chain dynamics.

Strong Guidance

Jabil expects AI data center infrastructure, healthcare and advanced warehouse and retail automation to be the major growth drivers in 2026. For fiscal 2026, revenues are now projected at $34 billion, up from the prior estimate of $32.4 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $12.25, up from the prior estimate of $11.55. The company is expected to generate more than $1.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Jabil has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.2% and 26.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.8% in the last 60 days. It has a long-term growth rate of 17.1%, higher than the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 16.4%.



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Sanmina Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Sanmina focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers across various end markets, including industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications and cloud infrastructure.

Impressive Demand in AI End Markets

SANM’s diverse portfolio and end-to-end product lifecycle management allow customers to rely on a single partner and reduce complexity in operations. Strategic expansion into high-growth industries backed by its strong global network and deep expertise in advanced electronics manufacturing, acts as a tailwind.

SANM aims to strengthen technology leadership by working closely with customers on future manufacturing requirements and aligning its engineering and software investments to those needs. SANM’s 42Q connected manufacturing platform is designed to integrate data across factories and suppliers, creating a more current operational view that can shorten decision cycles and improve visibility across distributed manufacturing.

SANM is also using the ZT Systems integration to expand its addressable market beyond full systems builds by layering in Sanmina capabilities such as sub-assemblies and related CPS technologies over time. In communications networks and cloud and AI infrastructure, the company is witnessing program activity, with management noting continued bookings and new program wins and pointing to a pipeline that extends into 2027 and 2028.

Strong Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SANM guided revenues of $3.2-$3.5 billion and earnings of $2.55-$2.85 per share, with non-GAAP operating margin between 6.4% and 6.9%.For fiscal 2026, Sanmina expects revenues of $13.7-$14.3 billion and earnings of $10.75-$11.35 per share.

Management also reiterated that ZT Systems is expected to land well within the $5 billion to $6 billion annualized revenue framework previously discussed, positioning the company for a larger revenue base heading into fiscal 2027.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Sanmina has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 75.5% and 85.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10.1% in the last 60 days. It has a long-term growth rate of 27.8%, well above the S&P 500 Index’s current growth rate of 16.4%.



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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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