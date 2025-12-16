3 AI Names With Big Buybacks: GEV, PSTG, and LSCC Signal Confidence

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have taken a hit lately—but not all are moving in lockstep. Some names are rallying, others are falling, and a few are holding steady while sending strong signals through new buyback authorizations. Below are three AI-related stocks with differing trajectories but one thing in common: expanded buyback programs.

Let’s break down what their recent moves mean for investors.

GEV Boosts Mid-Term Outlook and Buybacks

First up is one of the world’s biggest names when it comes to powering AI, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). Since Nov. 21, shares have ballooned by approximately 21%. This comes despite shares being down nearly 7% from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Oracle’s (NYSE: ORCL) earnings prompted an AI sell-off.

The stock’s recent gain is primarily due to its Dec. 9 press release, which caused shares to rise by nearly 16% the next day. The company significantly raised its outlook through 2028 and now expects to generate $52 billion in revenue that year, up from prior estimates of $45 billion.

The company also raised its buyback authorization to $10 billion. This is equal to a significant 5.5% of the stock’s $177 billion market capitalization.

This is a clear signal of the company’s confidence in its future and the trajectory of its stock price.

Even with shares up more than 100% in 2025, GEV is indicating that there is still value in its stock. Analysts seem to agree. The consensus price target of analysts tracked by MarketBeat is around $654, which implies 3% downside in shares. However, among forecasts updated after the company’s long-term outlook increase, the average target is $802. This figure implies 19% upside.

PSTG Announces Record Buyback Authorization After Shares Tank

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) got thwacked after its latest earnings release on Dec. 2. Shares dropped more than 27% the next day. This came even though the company exceeded expectations on sales and met expectations on adjusted earnings per share (EPS). However, the company’s plans to significantly increase research and development spending weighed on shares.

Notably, on Dec. 10, Pure Storage added $400 million to its buyback chest, increasing its total buyback capacity to $420 million.

That is equal to around 1.9% of the stock’s approximately $22.4 billion market capitalization, Pure Storage’s largest buyback announcement ever. Given the timing of this announcement, Pure Storage very likely sees value in its share price after the recent decline.

Analyst price targets back this notion. The consensus price target of around $95 implies 34% upside in shares.

Among analysts who updated their forecasts after the company’s earnings, the average target is slightly lower at around $92.50. However, even the average update still indicates significant upside potential of 30%.

LSCC: $250 Million Buyback Amid Increasing AI Adoption

Last up is a smaller but appreciating name, Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC). Lattice reported earnings on Nov. 3 that slightly exceeded sales estimates and matched EPS expectations. However, the stock fell over 13% on Nov. 4.

Since then, Lattice shares have rebounded mightily, gaining over 19% and rising more than 33% year-to-date in 2025.

Supporting this recovery was a $250 million buyback authorization announced on Dec. 5—representing about 2.4% of its $10.3 billion market cap.

Lattice is positioning itself as a growing player in AI, forecasting that AI applications will account for 25% of its total demand in 2026, up from less than 20% in 2025. This rising relevance in the AI ecosystem adds to the case for the buyback.

Analysts currently see a limited amount of upside potential in Lattice shares. The consensus price target near $77.50 implies only 3% upside. However, the average of targets updated after the company’s earnings release comes in at nearly $80. This slightly more bullish figure implies around 6% upside.

Take Note of PSTG’s Big Buyback Boost

GEV, PSTG, and LSCC are sending confident signals to investors through their buyback authorizations. Among this group, the timing and size of Pure Storage’s announcement stand out. The company likely believes its recent sell-off is unjustified and is seeking to capitalize on its depressed share price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.