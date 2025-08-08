3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution

As AI applications scale rapidly and quickly become the norm, powering and deploying this next-gen technology requires serious infrastructure. A new class of companies is emerging as critical enablers of the AI revolution, from purpose-built GPU cloud platforms to energy-efficient data centers and sovereign AI capabilities.

Three stocks in particular, CoreWeave, IREN Limited, and Nebius, are helping build the foundation that AI runs on.

CoreWeave: GenAI Cloud Powerhouse

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has quickly positioned itself as a go-to name for generative AI infrastructure. The company operates a GPU-centric cloud explicitly designed for scaling and accelerating GenAI workloads.

With modern solutions for managing supercomputing complexity, CoreWeave is becoming the behind-the-scenes engine that makes AI training and inference possible at scale.

The company went public in March, raising $1.5 billion in the largest U.S. tech IPO since 2021. CoreWeave priced its IPO at $40 per share, and after a volatile debut, shares surged to $187 in June before pulling back toward $100 in early August.

Despite the sharp retracement, analyst coverage has increased, with 26 ratings on the stock. The current consensus is Hold, with a price target of $90, still a big leap from its IPO just five months ago.

CoreWeave remains unprofitable but is scaling aggressively. In Q1, it reported $982 million in revenue, up 420% year-over-year. The company also signed an $11.9 billion deal with OpenAI and announced an additional $4 billion expansion agreement.

Guidance for Q2 was raised to $1.06-1.10 billion, with full-year 2025 revenue forecasted between $4.9-5.1 billion, highlighting the surging demand for high-performance cloud infrastructure.

IREN Limited: Green-Powered AI & Compute

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), formerly known as Iris Energy, is carving out its niche by blending power-hungry computing with clean energy. The company operates data centers powered by renewable sources, purpose-built for dense workloads like AI training and inference.

Its facilities are grid-connected and optimized for energy efficiency, giving IREN a potential edge as the AI race increasingly runs into power supply limitations.

IREN’s cloud infrastructure is built on NVIDIA’s reference architecture. It offers 3.2TB/s InfiniBand connectivity, a significant selling point for enterprises looking for low-latency, high-throughput GPU compute.

IREN's fully integrated model sets it apart. It allows clients to deal directly with the data center operator, bypassing third-party platforms. This can result in more competitive pricing and tailored customer service for GPU cloud needs.

The company has been gaining momentum in 2025 with shares up 67%, as the market begins to appreciate the role that green energy and infrastructure reliability will play in the future of AI. With strong demand for its services and a unique positioning at the intersection of AI and sustainability, IREN remains one to watch.

Nebius: Europe’s AI Cloud for Tomorrow

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a Netherlands-based technology company that builds full-stack infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, it operates AI-focused data centers and GPU clusters across Europe and North America, with brands like Toloka AI (data for AI models), TripleTen (edtech), and Avride (autonomous driving).

Its niche is providing an AI-native cloud platform optimized for large-scale AI training and inference, leveraging NVIDIA GPUs and custom software.

Its early advantage lies in its vertically integrated, purpose-built infrastructure, which offers flexibility, enterprise-grade security, and high-performance computing that outperforms traditional hyperscalers for AI workloads.

Earlier this year, the company raised fresh funding and has since begun to scale its operations across multiple countries, targeting markets and increasing its presence in North America and Europe.

As demand for alternative AI cloud providers grows in Europe and America, Nebius is set to become a significant and crucial player in the broader AI infrastructure race. Wall Street has taken notice, with the stock up almost 100% YTD and containing a consensus Buy rating with significant implied upside.

These 3 Companies Could Be the Unsung Heroes of AI Infrastructure

As the AI boom plays out, the spotlight is often on the front-end names like NVIDIA and OpenAI. But behind the scenes, infrastructure companies like CoreWeave, IREN, and Nebius are doing the heavy lifting, powering the compute, managing the data, and keeping the lights on.

While they operate in different niches, all three are positioned to benefit from the growing demand for scalable, efficient, and secure AI infrastructure. Investors looking to tap into the backbone of the AI ecosystem may want to keep a close eye on these emerging AI enablers.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.