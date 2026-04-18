3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With 100% or Greater Growth Rates

Key Points

CoreWeave and Nebius are seeing huge demand for their computing platforms.

Applied Digital's latest results indicated huge progress toward more data center capacity.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

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Three stocks that have 100% or greater growth rates in this industry are CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD). All three are intriguing stocks, and if they can keep their growth rates up, they look like great buys.

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CoreWeave and Nebius

I'm pairing these two together because they are similar companies. Both CoreWeave and Nebius are classified as neocloud companies, which is an expansion on the more common cloud computing designation. Neocloud indicates that they are entirely focused on providing AI computing power to their clients, and that's exactly what CoreWeave and Nebius are doing.

The two offer similar services but vary slightly. CoreWeave mainly focuses on offering graphics processing units (GPUs) and requires additional computing resources to fully integrate with its offering. This isn't an incomplete product; it's just a way for CoreWeave to specialize in only one type of computing unit. Nebius offers a full-stack solution, which gives AI developers everything they need to train and run AI models from the start.

Both CoreWeave and Nebius have landed large contracts from AI hyperscalers like Meta Platforms, but Nebius is also more attractive to individual developers. Still, they are each seeing success in their own right.

Nebius saw its growth rate rise 547% year over year in the fourth quarter to $228 million and expects its annual run rate to rise from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025 to $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026. That's explosive growth and showcases how popular the company's services are becoming.

CoreWeave may not be growing as fast as Nebius, but it's still putting up strong results. In Q4, its revenue rose 110% year over year to $1.6 billion. It has a substantial backlog it's churning through and expects to recognize at least $28 billion in revenue over the next 24 months.

Both of these businesses are booming and represent some of the fastest-growing stocks in the AI space.

Applied Digital

Applied Digital is a bit different from CoreWeave and Nebius. It operates in a similar sector but acts more like a landlord and builder rather than the company that actually runs the data center and decides which equipment to put in it. In fact, CoreWeave is a major tenant of some of Applied Digital's data centers.

During Q3 of Applied Digital's 2026 fiscal year (ending Feb. 28), Applied Digital's revenue rose 139% year over year to $127 million. The company is also slated for future growth, as several of its facilities are just now starting to come online, and it has locked several of its clients into multiyear contracts that will pay out a massive amount if everything goes as planned.

For the rest of this year, Wall Street expects Applied Digital's growth to come in at 94% and believes next year it will deliver 49% growth. These are impressive growth rates that showcase the huge demand for data center space. With Applied Digital actively working on adding new data center locations, its business should be secure for years to come.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms and Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.