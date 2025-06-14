3 AI Influencers To Follow on Social Media for Money-Making Tips 

Much of the discussion surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution centers on how the technology could replace humans in their jobs. However, some of the top social media influencers are focusing not on how AI could eliminate their paychecks, but on how it could pad their pockets.

The following influencers are harnessing the power of AI to make money — and teaching their viewers how to do the same.

Anastasia Blogger

The mother, online entrepreneur and influencer known as Anastasia Blogger has 237,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her channel offers tutorials on using AI to make money through digital side hustles such as e-commerce, affiliate marketing and POD sales, but her real bread and butter is Pinterest, where her nearly 100,000 followers and 10 million monthly views drive 60% to 90% of her website traffic.

“It’s a visual search engine and the best format of pins that generates the highest amount of clicks is not video pins, it’s simple static image pins — and guess what? We can create them using AI tools,” she said about Pinterest in a YouTube video. “I know that your main question is — how are you going to make money with them?”

She explained that AI-generated images on Pinterest can quickly drive traffic to your website, where content created with the help of AI can be monetized through ads as your viewership starts to grow.

CapitalTycoon

CapitalTycoon is an influencer whose videos show his nearly 100,000 YouTube subscribers not only how to make money online, but also how to avoid losing money by exposing get-rich-quick schemes and other frauds with videos that include “I Tried EVERY Online Business in Andrew Tate’s $49 Course The Real World.” His biggest claim to fame, however, is his use of AI to make money online.

He hit it big when he used AI to create a racy influencer that was featured in the New York Pos “I basically took one of these famous Swedish models and then I just made a fake AI person, took that person’s face and I just plugged it on the Swedish model’s body and boom — I immediately had a new person,” CapitalTycoon said in a YouTube video chronicling his process and profits.

After uploading some videos, he pondered how to monetize the views that were quickly piling up. “Spicy” not safe for work (NSFW) content seemed like the obvious choice.

“I wanted to do that,” he said. “But then I thought about it and I realized that I have this weird thing that most people don’t know about called, um, morals and so I decided to just sell a course to teach people how to actually build their own AI influencer and user to actually make money online.”

Karla Marie

Karla Marie had already spent years earning six figures from publishing fiction novels when she founded Fiction Profits Academy in 2015. When Medium featured her in its “Female Founders” series in 2023, her profile soared to influencer status.

Her unique niche offers a fast, low-cost path to AI-based profits — and her brand has an impressive 4.6 Trust Rating from TrustPilot after thousands of reviews. Her strategy is based on a few key statistics:

Fiction accounts for 91% of the Amazon book market, compared to just 9% for nonfiction.

Publishers have no inventory, shipping costs or overhead.

Books can generate royalties for years — or a lifetime.

AI can cut publishing time by 90%.

Affordable freelance ghostwriters add a human touch without the publisher ever having to write a single word.

You don’t have to buy her course to learn her craft. Her YouTube channel outlines the process. “If you have a computer and you have an internet connection, you can get into Kindle publishing and in my opinion, Kindle publishing is the absolute best and easiest online business opportunity for beginners,” she said in one tutorial video.

