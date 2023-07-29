3 AI-Driven Stocks That Will Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Companies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

Today, we’re doing something a little bit different…

Over the past week, you’ve been hearing about the AI Impact Event, hosted by my colleagues Louis Navellier, Luke Lango, and I.

And I want to extend a huge thank you to those who were able to attend.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, artificial intelligence has rapidly become an unstoppable force. It has been dominating the media for nearly seven months, and every single person now has an opinion on it.

So much so, that you might be getting tired of hearing about it.

But when I say that this shift could be as impactful as the transition from horse-and-buggy transportation to automobiles… the cell phone wave… or the birth of the internet…

I mean it. In fact, it could be bigger.

The divide between those who acted when the time was ripe and those who chose inaction will be stark. Harsh, even.

But that’s why Louis, Luke, and I got together – because we want you to be on the right side.

The three of us have been separately studying the impact of the AI megatrend for months now, and we know that the early bird gets the worm. So, if you haven’t had a chance yet to view a replay of our AI Impact Event, I urge you to click here.

In fact, I even put together a report just for my Smart Money readers where I share three AI-driven stocks that I believe will be the next trillion-dollar companies.

You can access that here – names, tickers, and bullish cases included.

But after you’ve jotted those tickers down… I want you to click on the link below and watch the replay of Thursday’s event.

Because even though the markets are up big this year, and AI has been dominating the news, with many AI stocks are up over 200% or more in 2023…

Millions of investors are STILL underestimating the impact of artificial intelligence.

AI is not a bubble. It’s not a fad.

AI represents the biggest technological paradigm shift since the Internet, and ignoring it could be the costliest financial mistake of your life.

Don’t be the one who misses out. Click the link below.

Click Here to Watch the Replay

Regards,

Eric Fry

Editor, InvestorPlace

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 AI-Driven Stocks That Will Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Companies appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.