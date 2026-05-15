3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation

One of the most powerful themes in markets this year has been the relentless flow of capital into AI infrastructure. Semiconductors and memory chip stocks have so far led the charge. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) is up about 60% year to date and trading near all-time highs. Memory stocks like Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have been among the market's most explosive performers.

But markets rarely move in straight lines, and capital rarely sits still. As semiconductors and memory stocks reach elevated valuations and extended technical setups, a natural question emerges: where does the next leg of AI infrastructure capital go? One credible answer is the data center and the neocloud layer. The companies that physically house, power, and operate the GPU clusters that run the AI economy. Three names in particular are worth paying close attention to right now.

Applied Digital: $23 Billion in Contracted Revenue and Still Building

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) designs, builds, and operates large-scale AI data center facilities across the United States. The company has been quietly assembling one of the most compelling revenue backlogs in the entire AI infrastructure space. The company recently announced a $7.5 billion AI infrastructure lease contract with a third hyperscaler client, pushing its total contracted revenue above $23 billion.

The company is now in advanced stages of construction of Delta Forge 1, a large-scale AI data center campus that marks the next major phase of its buildout.

Revenue grew 139.3% year over year in its most recent quarter. The stock is up close to 90% year to date, and is holding a firm, sustainable uptrend. With a market cap of $12.55 billion and $23 billion in contracted revenue, Applied Digital's revenue visibility, which underpins its growth runway, is hard to argue with.

Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with a price target of $44.33. The consensus target, sitting close to the current price, reflects a market that has moved too quickly for analysts to catch up. Still, with the contracted backlog continuing to grow and the hyperscaler demand signal showing no signs of softening, the fundamental story remains compelling.

IREN: A Validated AI Neocloud With NVIDIA Behind It

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) spent 2024 and 2025 executing one of the most compelling pivots in the digital infrastructure space, transitioning from a renewable-powered Bitcoin mining operator into a fully validated AI cloud provider. By the time 2026 began, the pivot had already been cemented by a landmark $9.7 billion multi-year deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), signed in November 2025 to deploy 76,000 NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) GB300 GPUs across its Childress, Texas campus.

In 2026, the story has taken another step forward. On May 7, IREN announced a $3.4 billion, five-year AI cloud contract with NVIDIA to deploy Blackwell GPUs across its Childress campus. Alongside that, NVIDIA and IREN announced a strategic partnership to deploy NVIDIA-aligned infrastructure across IREN's global data center pipeline.

As part of the arrangement, NVIDIA received a five-year option to invest up to $2.1 billion into IREN at $70 per share. The company exited Q3 fiscal 2026 with $3.1 billion in ARR under contract, targeting $3.7 billion by year-end, with its 2026 expansion to 480 megawatts on track and 2027 expansion to 1,210 megawatts already in build.

The stock is up over 50% year to date and has gained over 600% in the past 12 months. But despite that impressive return, it’s still holding up in an attractive bullish consolidation, with $60 as a major potential breakout zone for investors to watch.

CoreWeave: One of the Largest Pure-Play AI Cloud Providers

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is the most established and largest name on this list, with a market cap of about $50 billion and annual revenue of $5.13 billion, growing at triple-digit year-over-year rates.

Since going public, the company has quickly established itself as a leading independent GPU cloud provider, offering hyperscale-grade AI compute infrastructure.

CoreWeave's business model is built around long-term contracted GPU cloud capacity, with Microsoft as its largest customer. In recent times, the company has established a rapidly growing partnership with the tech giant, positioning itself as a primary infrastructure provider for Microsoft’s AI initiatives.

From a technical perspective, for capital rotation into CRWV specifically, the stock would need to clear its recent pivot high near $140 to confirm a breakout and upward momentum.

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