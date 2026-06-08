3 AI Behemoths in Focus for More Than 25% Returns in the Past Month

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an astonishing bull run supported by artificial intelligence (AI) trade. For the past three and a half years, AI trade has single-handedly driven Wall Street. What is surprising is that as days progress, AI trade is gaining more strength despite the highly overstretched valuation of this space.

Here, we recommend three AI-powered infrastructure giants for investors to keep in focus for long-term investment purposes. These stocks have provided more than 25% returns in the past month. These stocks are: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD, Snowflake Inc. SNOW and Astera Labs Inc. ALAB. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The chart below shows the price performance of the above-mentioned three stocks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings continues to leverage AI and machine learning to drive superior security outcomes and operational efficiency. CRWD’s Charlotte AI, its generative AI-powered platform, is gaining traction by automating security operations, improving response times and enhancing overall protection.

Charlotte AI also achieved FedRAMP high authorization in fiscal 2026. The platform is witnessing strong adoption. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings call CRWD highlighted that Charlotte AI usage has soared more than six times year over year, while annual recurring revenues tripled in fiscal 2026. This positions CrowdStrike as a frontrunner in applying AI to cybersecurity, a key differentiator in the market.

CRWD’s Threat Graph, a proprietary data-driven engine, now processes more than one trillion security events per day, significantly enhancing its threat detection capabilities. This data-centric approach strengthens CRWD’s ability to identify and neutralize threats effectively, boosting customer confidence and retention.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.4% and 30.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.4% over the last seven days.

Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake is seeing faster AI-led platform demand, helped by Cortex Code and Snowflake Intelligence that expand use cases and support higher fiscal 2027 product revenue guidance. Customer growth and retention remain healthy, and contracted backlog continues to provide revenue visibility for the consumption model.

Rapid product releases and deeper partnerships with hyperscalers and model providers should reinforce adoption and lower unit costs over time. AI is accelerating SNOW’s core platform consumption as customers migrate workloads to access governed data and context for AI at scale, while first-party AI products create new monetization.

SNOW raised full-year fiscal 2027 product revenue guidance to $5.84 billion, implying 31% year-over-year growth, and guided second-quarter fiscal 2027 product revenues to $1.415-$1.420 billion, implying 30% growth. Remaining performance obligations were $9.21 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 38% year over year, which reflects customer commitments even as recognized revenues follow usage patterns.

Snowflake has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 29.6% and 54.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.6% over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Inc.

Astera Labs is benefiting from rising demand for PCIe 6 signal conditioning and AI fabric switching as hyperscalers expand rack-scale AI deployments. In first-quarter 2026, PCIe Gen 6 revenues across AI fabric and signal conditioning contributed more than one-third of revenue, highlighting early adoption.

First-quarter results showed demand broadening across ALAB’s PCIe Gen 6 portfolio, with Gen 6 revenues across AI fabric and signal conditioning contributing more than one-third of the company's revenues. ALAB cited continued strength in smart cable modules for Ethernet AECs as program designs ship in volume and additional designs ramp across GPU, XPU, and general-purpose systems.

ALAB expects the AI fabric portfolio to expand into 2027 with UALink-based products for AI scale-up platforms. It highlighted the publication of a new UALink specification in early April, adding features such as manageability and 200-gig performance, which reinforces an open, vendor-neutral approach to scale-up fabrics.

In parallel, ALAB is progressing through qualification at a large AI platform provider for an ultra-high precision optical fiber coupler, with volume shipments targeted to begin in 2027. Success in these programs would broaden the company beyond copper interconnects and extend its content opportunity into optical and custom solutions.

Astera Labs has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 80% and 58.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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