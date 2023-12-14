3 AI and Robotics Stocks Reshaping the Future of Tech

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Through the pulsating realms of technology and healthcare, this article unveils the captivating narratives of three visionary entities. Amidst the ceaseless march of innovation, these future tech stocks stand as titans, redefining industries.

These aren’t just stock tickers; they’re the vanguards of a paradigm shift, where innovation isn’t just a buzzword but the pulsating heartbeat of progress. Read more to unravel their strategies of resilience, disruption and the relentless pursuit of a future molded by AI, robotics and unwavering innovation.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

To begin with the bottom line, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has an impressive increase in non-GAAP operating margin by over 6% to 13%. This growth signifies its operational efficiency and cost management. This substantial margin enhancement reflects the company’s ability to optimize its operations while growing its top line, representing effective resource utilization. Moreover, generating a non-GAAP-adjusted free cash flow of $44 million further solidifies UiPath’s financial strength and sustainability.

Additionally, UiPath emphasizes industry verticalization as a strategic priority. The emphasis is highlighted by the availability of 70 solution accelerators in its marketplace. These accelerators cater to specific industry needs, such as IT Service Management Software user provisioning and invoice processing for Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Also, these products demonstrate UiPath’s ability to offer tailored solutions that resonate with diverse industry requirements. Thus, the focused approach enhances the company’s appeal and usability across different sectors, driving its market penetration.

Furthermore, UiPath’s progress with various customers demonstrates the tangible benefits and returns on investment achieved through its automation solutions. The progress showcases customer expansions over time by adopting various UiPath products. This illustrates the platform’s scalability and utility across diverse organizational use cases. For instance, the ability to drive significant ROI, exemplified by success stories like Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) and The Department for Work and Pensions in the UK, emphasizes UiPath’s value proposition and long-term potential for growth.

Finally, the impact of events like Forward VI, which hosted over 3K guests, demonstrates UiPath’s ability to engage with automation practitioners, industry leaders and key decision-makers. Such events act as catalysts, strengthening relationships, expanding partnerships and potentially driving future pipeline growth. Therefore, the provided guidance for Q4 fiscal 2024 holds an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $1.450–$1.455 billion, indicating UiPath’s confidence in sustaining growth momentum.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) consistently witnessed a remarkable 19% growth in da Vinci procedures during Q3 2023. This growth indicates a robust demand for the company’s flagship da Vinci Surgical System. It is known for its precision and minimally invasive capabilities in various surgeries.

The steady increase in da Vinci procedures demonstrates the widening application and acceptance of robotic-assisted surgeries across different medical fields. Thus, the da Vinci system’s adaptability and effectiveness are evident from general surgeries like cholecystectomy and colon resection to complex procedures.

Furthermore, the company’s expansion in various regions, including Germany, Japan, the UK and India, highlights its global acceptance and penetration. These standout regions indicate the company’s international presence and acceptance of its technology in diverse healthcare settings. The regional growth trends suggest that Intuitive Surgical’s technology is gaining traction worldwide. This expansion further solidifies the company’s position as a key player in theglobal marketfor robotic-assisted surgical solutions.

Apart from da Vinci, the exceptional growth rates in Ion and SP procedures underline the company’s diverse portfolio of surgical solutions. These platforms are rapidly adopted, with Ion showing a remarkable 125% growth and SP procedures accelerating by 54%, highlighting the success and increasing demand for these newer technologies. Fundamentally, the multi-platform growth signifies that Intuitive Surgical’s innovations span various product lines and are not limited to one system, catering to different surgical requirements and driving overall company growth.

Finally, the significant growth in recurring revenue by 21% reflects its customers’ increasing usage and adoption of Intuitive Surgical’s technology. This recurrent income stream highlights their systems’ reliability and sustained use, indicating a loyal customer base and the effectiveness of the company’s products over time.

Zebra (ZBRA)

Source: Michael Vi/ShutterStock.com

On the downside, Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) faced a significant downturn in sales during Q3 2023, experiencing a 31% year-over-year decline. This decline was primarily attributed to weakened demand across all end markets and prolonged sales cycles. However, amidst these challenges, the company’s proactive approach toward cost restructuring actions is a fundamental strength, supporting its potential for rapid growth.

Additionally, the company strategically implemented robust cost restructuring measures during late Q3 and early Q4 2023. These measures result in net annualized cost savings of $100 million, surpassing the previously projected $85 million. These actions aim to optimize the cost structure and reallocate resources to drive sales growth and improve profitability as the company anticipates the recovery of its end markets.

Fundamentally, by focusing on cost rationalization, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency and create a more resilient business model. These cost-saving efforts are crucial for bolstering profitability, especially during reduced sales volumes and uncertain market conditions.

Zebra’s focus on developing a diverse and innovative product portfolio is a cornerstone of its strategy. The company continually introduces new solutions and upgrades across its portfolio to address evolving customer needs and market demands. For instance, the company introduced Zebra Pay, a mobile point-of-sale solution and the Zebra Work Cloud suite, offering workforce optimization, enterprise collaboration, inventory optimization and demand intelligence, are recent innovative additions.

Finally, collaborations with technology leaders like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to integrate AI into handheld mobile computers and tablets without requiring connectivity to the cloud exemplify Zebra’s proactive approach to driving innovation.

