3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks to Watch as Food Systems Evolve

An updated edition of the March 19, 2026 article.



The agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation space is becoming an increasingly attractive investment theme, supported by rising food demand, resource constraints and the need for productivity-led transformation. As farmers and food producers face pressure from climate volatility, changing dietary habits and higher input costs, the industry is shifting toward more efficient, technology-driven and sustainable production models.



A major growth driver is the increasing focus on sustainable and alternative food solutions. Consumers are becoming more conscious about health, environmental impact and ingredient transparency, driving demand for plant-based and functional food products. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is positioned within this trend through its portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives designed to address evolving protein consumption patterns and sustainability concerns.



At the same time, innovation across food ingredients and processing technologies is reshaping how products are developed and marketed. Food manufacturers are investing in clean-label ingredients, plant-based proteins and nutritional enhancement to align with changing consumer preferences. Ingredion Incorporated INGR fits naturally into this theme through its specialty starches, sweeteners and plant-based ingredient solutions used across a wide range of modern food applications.



Technology is also helping improve efficiency across the broader agricultural and food supply chain. Advances in data analytics, biotechnology and precision farming are enabling producers to optimize resources, improve yields and reduce waste. These innovations are supporting a more resilient and scalable food ecosystem capable of meeting long-term global demand.



The AgTech and food innovation theme stands out because it connects essential consumption with ongoing industrial change. The sector is not only about producing more food but also doing so with greater efficiency, sustainability and adaptability to shifting consumer preferences. This creates opportunities across multiple parts of the value chain. From the AgTech & Food Innovation Screen, Deere & Company DE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM and Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN represent varied exposure to this opportunity, spanning smart farm equipment, agricultural processing and protein production.



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3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks in Focus

Archer-Daniels-Midland is expanding its role in the AgTech and food innovation space by combining its agricultural scale with nutrition, biosolutions and sustainability-focused initiatives. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier, cleaner-label and more sustainable products, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is investing in technologies and ingredient platforms designed to support evolving food and industrial demand. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A major focus area is advanced nutrition. ADM is building capabilities in natural colors, flavors and specialty ingredients as food manufacturers move away from artificial additives. The company is also developing functional health solutions across areas such as digestive health, immune support, stress, mood and sleep, aligning its portfolio with growing demand for wellness-oriented food and nutrition products.



Archer-Daniels is also advancing biosolutions and precision fermentation to create more sustainable products and applications. Its initiatives include starch-based solutions for industrial and consumer applications, animal-free protein for pet food and novel enzymes for food use. The company is also investing in decarbonization efforts, including carbon capture, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel pathways, reinforcing its broader role in next-generation food and agricultural systems.



Tyson Foods is expanding its role in food innovation by combining branded protein products, digital capabilities and operational technology to meet evolving consumer preferences. As consumers increasingly prioritize high-protein, convenient and clean-label food options, TSN is focusing on value-added products, nutrition-oriented innovation and technology-enabled insights to strengthen its position across retail and foodservice channels.



Prepared Foods remains a key innovation platform for Tyson Foods. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s portfolio includes brands such as Jimmy Dean, Aidells and Hillshire, which align with demand for convenient, protein-rich offerings. Tyson Foods is also developing higher-protein products under the Jimmy Dean brand, including breakfast sandwiches, bowls and waffles aimed at younger consumers and health-conscious households.



TSN is also using operational technology and genetic innovation to improve efficiency across its chicken business. The company’s poultry genetics platform supports feed efficiency, hatch performance and meat yields, while improvements across live production and processing are helping drive more consistent execution. These initiatives support Tyson Foods’ broader push into value-added, branded protein products.



Deere & Company is positioning itself at the center of the agricultural technology transformation by combining precision agriculture, automation and connected equipment solutions. As farms increasingly adopt data-driven tools to improve productivity and manage input costs, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to invest in smart machinery and digital platforms that support more efficient planting, spraying, harvesting and fleet management.



Technology-enabled productivity remains a key part of Deere’s long-term strategy. Its advanced equipment features, including harvest automation and connected farming tools, are designed to help producers make more informed decisions and improve field-level execution. DE also continues to build its digital ecosystem through the John Deere Operations Center, which supports data connectivity, machine monitoring and precision farming capabilities.



Deere is further strengthening its broader AgTech ecosystem through strategic investments and acquisitions. The acquisition of Tenna adds fleet-management and job-site optimization capabilities, while continued investment in AI, automation and precision technologies supports the company’s push toward smarter, more connected operations. These initiatives reinforce Deere’s role in helping customers improve productivity, reduce resource intensity and modernize agricultural and infrastructure workflows.

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Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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