3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks Driving Agriculture's Future

An updated edition of the May 8, 2026, article.



The agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation industry is moving beyond a traditional production story and becoming a broader efficiency-and-resilience theme. With food systems facing pressure from weather uncertainty, supply chain complexity and the need to produce more with fewer resources, companies are increasingly turning to advanced tools, improved inputs and smarter formulation strategies.



One important shift is the growing use of science and data across the farm-to-food chain. Precision agriculture, crop analytics, automation and biotechnology are helping producers make better decisions on planting, crop protection and resource use. These tools are becoming more relevant as growers look to manage costs while protecting yields.



Food companies are also responding to a more selective consumer base. Health awareness, label transparency, convenience and sustainability are influencing purchasing decisions, encouraging manufacturers to invest in better ingredients, reformulated products and plant-based options. Ingredion Incorporated INGR connects to this theme through its specialty ingredient and plant-based solutions used in modern food formulation.



The opportunity is not limited to packaged food innovation. It also extends to improving crop output at the field level. Corteva, Inc. CTVA brings exposure to this side of the theme through its seed and crop protection portfolio, along with digital tools designed to support farm productivity.



For investors, AgTech and food innovation offer exposure to essential demand and the ongoing modernization of agriculture and food production. While weather, commodity prices, regulations and adoption trends remain key risks, companies focused on efficiency, sustainability and productivity could benefit over time. The AgTech & Food Innovation Screen includes companies across the food and agriculture value chain, such as Bunge Global SA BG, Deere & Company DE and Nutrien Ltd. NTR.



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3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks in Focus

As food and agriculture evolve toward cleaner ingredients, stronger supply chains and more sustainable production, Bunge Global SA is playing a broader role in the AgTech and food innovation space. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s global network in oilseeds, grains, processing and ingredients gives it a strong platform to connect farmers, food manufacturers and end markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BG’s innovation efforts are especially visible in plant-based proteins and specialty ingredients. Its acquisition of IFF’s soy protein concentrate, lecithin and soy processing businesses added recognized ingredient brands such as Response, Alpha, Procon and Solec, expanding its ability to serve food customers across bakery, snacks, confectionery, meat and alternative-protein applications.



Bunge is also benefiting from its expanded global footprint following the Viterra combination, which strengthens origination, processing and merchandising capabilities across key agricultural markets. This larger network supports supply-chain flexibility and helps Bunge respond to changing demand for food, feed and renewable fuel inputs. With exposure to plant-based ingredients, specialty oils, oilseed processing and global agricultural flows, the company remains closely tied to long-term trends in food innovation, efficiency and sustainable agriculture.



Deere & Company continues to strengthen its position as a leader in precision agriculture by combining advanced machinery with digital technologies. DE’s innovation strategy is centered on helping farmers improve productivity, reduce input costs and make better decisions throughout the crop cycle.



Deere has expanded its precision agriculture portfolio with solutions spanning planting, spraying and harvesting. Its See & Spray technology uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to target weeds, while See & Scout generates agronomic insights such as weed pressure and stand count maps. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has also introduced ExactShot, ExactDepth, FurrowVision and enhanced 8R and 8RX tractors, all designed to optimize seed placement, fertilizer application and field efficiency.



Beyond equipment, Deere is building a connected digital ecosystem through the John Deere Operations Center, Precision Essentials and JDLink Boost, supported by its partnership with Starlink to improve farm connectivity in remote areas. These technologies enable data-driven farm management while expanding Deere's recurring digital services, reinforcing its long-term role in advancing smart and sustainable agriculture.



Innovation in agriculture extends beyond advanced machinery to include smarter crop nutrition, digital tools and data-driven agronomy. Nutrien Ltd. is strengthening its position in this space through proprietary crop inputs, digital agriculture platforms and an integrated retail network that supports growers throughout the crop cycle.



The Zacks Rank #3 company’s strategy centers on expanding its proprietary products portfolio, launching new crop input solutions and improving the quality of its retail network. Nutrien is also using tuck-in acquisitions and network optimization projects to deepen its presence in key farming regions. Its low-cost potash and nitrogen assets further support a reliable nutrient supply, giving the company an important role in helping farmers manage input availability and crop productivity.



Through Nutrien Ag Solutions, the company offers tools such as ESN Smart Nitrogen, Loveland Products crop protection solutions and the Echelon digital platform for precision agronomy, field mapping and data-based recommendations. These offerings help growers make more informed decisions, improve input efficiency and support yield potential. With its mix of crop nutrients, proprietary products, agronomic services and digital capabilities, NTR is well aligned with the broader shift toward smarter, more efficient and more sustainable farming practices.

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Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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