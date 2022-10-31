3 Agriculture Stocks To Watch In November 2022

Agriculture stocks are publicly traded companies whose businesses are primarily engaged in agriculture. In brief, agriculture is a broad category that includes activities such as farming, ranching, logging, and fishing. Agriculture stocks are subject to many of the same risks as other stocks, such as economic risk, political risk, and currency risk.

In addition, Agriculture stocks are also subject to weather risk and commodity price risk. The Agriculture sector includes companies that produce food, fiber, and fuel. The Agriculture sector is a major driver of the global economy, and Agriculture stocks offer investors exposure to this important sector. With this in mind, here are three trending agriculture stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Agriculture Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

1. Nutrien Ltd (NTR Stock)

Leading off, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) is one of the world’s largest suppliers of agricultural products and services. In short, the company produces and distributes a wide range of fertilizers, pesticides, and other products to farmers around the world. Nutrien also provides a variety of services to farmers, including crop consulting among others.

NTR Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, the company announced it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results this week Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the stock market closes. For a refresher, for the second quarter of 2022 reported earnings of $5.85 per share, with revenue of $14.5 billion. During the second quarter, Nutrien reported a 48.6% increase in revenue during the same period, in 2021.

NTR Stock Chart

Meanwhile, year-to-date shares of Nutrien Ltd stock have increased by 11.02%, which has outperformed the broader markets’ in 2022 so far. Aside from that, during Monday morning’s trading session, NTR stock is trading higher by 2.45% at $84.49 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Bunge Ltd (BG Stock)

Next, Bunge Ltd (BG) is an agribusiness and food company. In brief, Bunge buys, sells, stores, and transports oilseeds and grains. The company also produces vegetable oils and protein meals for the animal feed, food, and biofuel industries.

BG Recent Stock News

Just last week, the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, Bunge posted Q3 2022 earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. This is compared with the street’s consensus estimates, which were earnings of $2.44 per share, and revenue of $16.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022. What’s more, Bunge reported an 18.7% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Furthermore, Greg Heckman, Bunge’s CEO, said this about the quarter, “Our strong results this quarter demonstrate our team’s outstanding coordination and discipline as well as the flexibility of our global platform in this rapidly changing market. These strengths enabled us to better partner with our customers at both ends of the value chains to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to consumers around the world.“

BG Stock Chart

Similar to Nutrien, shares of BG stock are up 5.90% so far in 2022, outperforming the broader markets so far. Meanwhile, during Monday’s mid-morning trading action, BG stock is trading higher by 2.55% and is currently trading at $99.28 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. The Mosaic Company (MOS Stock)

Lastly, The Mosaic Company (MOS) is one of the world’s leading producers of phosphate and potash, two essential nutrients for crops. The company mines, processes and distributes these nutrients through its extensive global network. Mosaic also manufactures and markets crop protection products, which are used by farmers to improve yields and protect crops from pests and disease.

MOS Recent Stock News

In recent news, The Mosiac company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.15 per share of common stock. In addition, the dividend will be payable to BG shareholders on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Moving along, also this month, the company reported that it will release its 3rd Quarter of 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after the stock market closes. To quickly recap, in the second quarter of 2022, The Mosaic Company reported an EPS of $3.64 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion.

MOS Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, shares of MOS stock have gained 36.18%, also outperforming the broader markets year-to-date. Additionally, on Monday morning, MOS stock is up another 3.25% trading at $54.92 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

