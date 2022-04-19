3 Affordable Ways to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Without Cable

The good news is season 6 of Better Call Saul is back! The bad news is Netflix won't be getting the latest episodes of the show anytime soon.

If you're a fan of the series and follow a strict monthly budget, you may be wondering how you can stay up to date on Saul Goodman's latest happenings without investing in a pricey cable subscription.

Here are three affordable ways to watch Better Call Saul without an expensive cable subscription:

1. AMC Plus

AMC has its own streaming subscription service called AMC+. You enjoy on-demand shows and movies whenever you want. Plus, you can watch live AMC programming as if you had cable -- including the latest Better Call Saul episodes.

If you're behind, you can catch up on previous episodes before you commit to watching season 6. You'll want to catch up to fully understand how one of TV's most famous lawyers transitions from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

AMC+ has a monthly price tag of $8.99. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. You can cancel your monthly subscription whenever you want.

2. Philo

You can also watch Better Call Saul on Philo. This affordable streaming service features more than 60 live TV channels, including AMC.

Compared to other streaming services that feature live TV channels, this is a very affordable cost. Philo also includes an unlimited cloud-based DVR, so you can record live shows and watch them later.

How much does Philo cost? The basic plan costs $25 monthly. You can test out the service with a free 7-day trial. There are no contracts or commitments.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV is another streaming service for those without regular cable TV. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans are the cheapest options if you want to watch Better Call Saul and other AMC favorites.

Each plan has different live TV channels, but both plans have AMC.

Here's what you can expect:

Sling Orange has 31 channels. You'll also get up to 50 hours of DVR storage. The monthly subscription fee is $35.

Sling Blue features 41 channels. You'll also get up to 50 hours of DVR storage. The monthly subscription fee is $35.

If you choose to try Sling TV, your first month will be cheaper. As a new subscriber, you can get your first month for 50% off. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Consider cable alternatives to keep monthly expenses low

Don't have cable? As Saul would say, "s'all good man." You can still catch the latest season of Better Call Saul without committing to a costly cable tv contract. Take advantage of the above affordable streaming services to watch the latest episodes of the hit series.

By keeping an eye on your spending and re-thinking how you pay for everyday expenses, you can keep more money in your bank account.

Utilizing affordable streaming apps and signing up for streaming services deals instead of paying for cable is one way to trim your spending.

For other ways to save money in your daily life, check out these personal finance resources.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.